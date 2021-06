Evan Neal, Will Anderson Jr. and Josh Jobe Land on Preseason All-American Teams

The Walter Camp selections were announced, kicking off the first of numerous preseason All-American teams

Three University of Alabama football players were named to the 2021 Walter Camp Preseason All-American Teams on Thursday: offensive lineman Evan Neal, linebacker Will Anderson Jr., and defensive back Josh Jobe.

Neal and Anderson were first-team selections, Jobe was a second-team pick.

On Tuesday, Jobe was named to the watch list for the Lott Impact Trophy. The majority of awards watch lists for the 2021 will start being announced July 19, which is also the opening day of SEC Media Days in Hoover, Ala.

In all, 29 different schools from eight conferences are represented on the Walter Camp Preseason All-American Teams (a total of 50 players selected).

2021 Walter Camp Preseason All-American Teams

First Team

Offense

WR: Chris Olave (Ohio State), Justyn Ross (Clemson)

TE: Charlie Kolar (Iowa State)

OL: Darian Kinnard (Kentucky), Kenyon Green (Texas A&M), Evan Neal (Alabama), Thayer Munford (Ohio State)

C: Tyler Linderbaum (Iowa)

QB: Sam Howell (North Carolina)

RB: Breece Hall (Iowa State), Mohamed Ibrahim (Minnesota)

PK: Cade York (LSU)

Defense

DL: Kayvon Thibodeaux (Oregon), Bryan Bresee (Clemson), DeMarvin Leal (Texas A&M), Haskell Garrett (Ohio State)

LB: Will Anderson, Jr. (Alabama), Mike Rose (Iowa State), Nick Bonitto (Oklahoma)

DB: Derek Stingley, Jr (LSU), Kyle Hamilton (Notre Dame), Ahmad Gardner (Cincinnati), Brandon Joseph (Northwestern)

P: Lou Hedley (Miami)

KR: Marcus Jones (Houston)

Second Team

Offense

WR: Marvin Mims (Oklahoma), George Pickens (Georgia)

TE: Jalen Wydermyer (Texas A&M)

OL: Jamaree Salyer (Georgia), Jordan McFadden (Clemson), Cain Madden (Notre Dame), Jaxson Kirkland (Washington)

C: Colin Newell (Iowa State)

QB: Spencer Rattler (Oklahoma)

RB: Sincere McCormick (UTSA), Bijan Robinson (Texas)

PK: Anders Carlson (Auburn)

Defense

DL: Myles Murphy (Clemson), Jordan Davis (Georgia), Myjai Sanders (Cincinnati), Calijah Kancey (Pittsburgh)

LB: Edefuan Ulofoshio (Washington), Devin Lloyd (Utah), Micah McFadden (Indiana)

DB: Eli Ricks (LSU), Josh Jobe (Alabama), Tre’vius Hodges-Tomlinson (TCU), Kaiir Elam (Florida)

P: Jake Camarda (Georgia)

KR: Aron Cruickshank (Rutgers)