Everything Nick Saban Said Ahead of New Mexico State

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — On Wednesday evening, Alabama football coach Nick Saban spoke with the media one final time this week ahead of the Crimson Tide's matchup against New Mexico State.

Alabama enters the game as heavy favorites. Being ranked the No. 2 team in the country, the Crimson Tide currently sits as a 51.5-point favorite over the Aggies.

Here is everything Saban said on Wednesday night during his last press conference of the week ahead of Saturday's game:

Transcript: Everything Nick Saban Said on Wednesday Night

Opening statement:

"You know, one of the things that we consistently try to emphasize with our players is the mindset that it takes to be a good practice player. And we kind of measure speed and explosive movement every day, whether it's in the weight room, on the practice field or whatever, and I think that's really, really important that it shows the players how their mindset can affect their performance.

"So if you go out there and perform relative to how you feel, which I would think that most football players at this point in the season don't feel perfectly well, but you have to have the kind of mental toughness to be able to persevere through that, still push yourself to improve and get better so that you can become a better player and actually create more value for yourself and also creates value for your team. So, that's really, really importance for us to be able to not practice how we feel, not have some external factor have to be a motivator for us to feel like we need to practice and improve. And we have to get everybody on our team bought into that concept, so that we can perform well and improve each and every day in terms of what we do.

"We're looking forward to the game this week. Obviously it's an early game on SEC Network. We still want our fans to get up bright and early and be here in Bryant-Denny Stadium and create a great atmosphere for our players. I mean, the last two games, I think the fans in the Tennessee and LSU game have had a tremendous impact on the outcome of the game in terms of how it affected our players and how it affected the team that we were playing. So that's something that we really appreciate and hope it will continue in a very positive way.

"Tomorrow's Veteran's Day and I'd like to wish and thank all the veterans who have served our country, made our country a safe place for all of us to live in one of the greatest countries in the world. Your service is certainly appreciated and I would just like to thank you for that and wish you all a blessed day for all the things that you did and the sacrifices that you made.

"I know Cecil [Hurt] is struggling a bit right now health wise and I just want him and his family to know our thoughts and prayers are with him. He's represented the journalistic profession in about as professional a way as anybody that I know and we certainly are hoping that he has a speedy recovery."

On what qualities, traits Alabama looks for at center...

"Well, it's no different at center than any other position. You got to do your job. You got to block the right guy, you got to be able to finish the block, you got to play the technique correctly so that you have the opportunity to have the best chance to be successful at the position. I know everybody tries but the performance has got to be evaluated in a way that we're fair and honest with every player that's competing at every position. And if somebody can play better, then that's what we have to evaluate and sort of decide and determine."

Offensive line response in practice, message to them?

"I think that my message has been – all those guys want to play better. They’re anxious to try to improve and play better. And we need to do a better job with them, so that they have a better opportunity to play better in terms of preparation. They have to make sure they’re doing everything they can do in the right way so they can do that. I think they’ve responded well for the most part. This is got to be an opportunity for us to improve and get better. I think everybody in the organization wants to help everybody on our team get better. When you have a segment of the team who is a little frustrated with their performance, I think it’s especially important to be supportive and do everything we can to help those guys play better. They have responded well. I think we need to play better as an entire team. There’s not any part of our team that can’t improve. I think that’s got to be the focus for everybody on our team."

How has Darrian Dalcourt progressed this week with his injury?

“He's still day-to-day. I can’t really make a call right now, but if he’s not able to do some things in practice tomorrow — he dressed out today. He didn’t really even do a whole lot. If he can do some things tomorrow then maybe he can play in the game. But we’ll have to just wait and see.”

Have you seen a drop in production with Jahleel Billingsley?

"When a guy has opportunities, he's got to take advantage of them," Saban said. "He's got to play fast. He can't drop the ball. So, do we miss his production? Yeah. But when he gets the opportunities, he's got to take advantage of it, and he's got to play fast. He's certainly a guy that can help us. In some kind of way, we need him to sort of go out there and play like he is capable of playing. That's certainly our responsibility as coaches to try to get him to do that."

What have you seen from Seth McLaughlin and what does he offer?

“Seth would be the next guy up. He’s made a lot of improvement, plays really well. He’s really smart. He’s tough. He’s competitive. And he plays with the intangibles that we’re looking for at that position.”

Who was Henry Ruggs during his time at Alabama?

"Well first of all, we have a tremendous amount of compassion for all the victims in this tragic affair — the families of the people who were affected, our thoughts and prayers are with them. This was a little bit sort of for me, knowing Henry Ruggs as a player here who never had any issues, was a first-class citizen, was a guy that did everything right — I don't think he was every in my office once for having an issue or a problem whether it was in school, as a person off the field or as a player. So I hate it for him but we're also very sensitive to the decision that he made and the catastrophic consequence to other folks that it created and what it's going to create for him and his future as well."