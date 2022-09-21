Skip to main content

Everything Nick Saban Said Ahead of Vanderbilt

Saban spoke with reporters one final time ahead of the Crimson Tide's game against the Commodores.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama head coach Nick Saban met with reporters one final time on Wednesday ahead of his team's game against Vanderbilt.

Stay tuned for live updates from Saban's press conference as well as a full transcript and video following.

Live Updates

  • Saban's press conference is slated to begin at approx. 6 p.m. CT.
  • Press conference has started. Saban said that players need to own up to their actions and decision in order to improve. "You then accumulate lessons learned."
  • Saban called this week's preparation "difficult" due to trying to create balance.
Scroll to Continue

Read More

  • Amari Niblack is someone that Saban said the team is trying to utilize more and more.
  • Regarding his "hateful competitor" remarks from last week's Hey Coach, Saban said that he doesn't see a lot of that on this year's team and that needs to improve.
  • There's elements of option football in what Vanderbilt does, which Saban said is something that he doesn't see much of the time. He also noted that Vanderbilt is solid at throwing the ball.
  • "You either beat 'em on release, [...] and you teach them how to drop their weight and get out of the top," Saban said regarding how to teach receivers to create separation.
  • Aaron Anderson is practicing and is making progress, but Saban doesn't know when he will be ready to play. Officially listed as day-to-day.
  • The press conference is over.

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) celebrates with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) during the third quarter Clemson Tigers in the 2018 Sugar Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Bama/NFL

Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa: Best Friendly Rivalry in Football History? Bama in the NFL Week 3

By Christopher Walsh and Kristi F. Patrick
Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Clark Lea during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in 2021.
All Things Bama

Vanderbilt Coach Runs on About Alabama’s Will Anderson

By Mason Smith
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Alabama's Biggest SEC West Threat After Week 3

By Blake Byler
Class of 2023 wide receiver Jalen Hale.
Recruiting

Prize Wide Receiver Jalen Hale Commits to Alabama

By BamaCentral Staff
NCAA Logo - Transfer Portal
All Things Bama

Changes Proposed to College Football Calendar; NCAA Alters Two Rules

By BamaCentral Staff
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban brings his team onto the field for warm ups prior to the game against Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

Nick Saban Praises Clark Lea for Culture Change at Vanderbilt

By Joey Blackwell
Alabama basketball huddles against Auburn
All Things Bama

SEC Announces TV Schedule for 2022-23 Men's Basketball Season; 18 Alabama Games

By BamaCentral Staff
Nick Saban at practice
All Things Bama

First-Take Reactions to Alabama Football's 2023 Schedule: Three-and-Out

By Mason Smith