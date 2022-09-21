Everything Nick Saban Said Ahead of Vanderbilt

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama head coach Nick Saban met with reporters one final time on Wednesday ahead of his team's game against Vanderbilt.

Press conference has started. Saban said that players need to own up to their actions and decision in order to improve. "You then accumulate lessons learned."

Saban called this week's preparation "difficult" due to trying to create balance.

Amari Niblack is someone that Saban said the team is trying to utilize more and more.

Regarding his "hateful competitor" remarks from last week's Hey Coach, Saban said that he doesn't see a lot of that on this year's team and that needs to improve.

There's elements of option football in what Vanderbilt does, which Saban said is something that he doesn't see much of the time. He also noted that Vanderbilt is solid at throwing the ball.

"You either beat 'em on release, [...] and you teach them how to drop their weight and get out of the top," Saban said regarding how to teach receivers to create separation.

Aaron Anderson is practicing and is making progress, but Saban doesn't know when he will be ready to play. Officially listed as day-to-day.