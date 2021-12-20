Skip to main content
Everything Nick Saban Said as Preparations Continue for No. 4 Cincinnati

The head coach of Alabama football spoke on Monday afternoon following his team's practice as it prepares for its College Football Playoff Semifinal matchup against the Bearcats.
Author:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — On Monday afternoon, Nick Saban is slated to speak to the media for the first time since his team returned to practice in preparation for No. 1 Alabama football's College Football Playoff Semifinal game against No. 4 Cincinnati.

Saban is expected to offer injury updates as well as detail the work that his team has been undergoing ahead of its Dec. 31 Cotton Bowl game.

Follow along here at BamaCentral for live updates from Saban's press conference as well as a full transcript.

Live Updates: Nick Saban Press Conference — Dec. 20, 2021

  • Saban closed out the press conference by wishing everyone a Happy Holidays.
  • COVID protocols have been put into place as they were last year at this time, according to Saban. Social distancing, masks in meetings and other protocols are now in place due to the Omicron variant. Saban also said that most of the team's players have had their vaccine booster shots.
  • Saban said that he usually allows the players to decide curfews when on bowl trips.
  • Saban reiterated that there are no injury updates after being asked about Christopher Allen. Saban noted that Allen's rehabilitation is going well.

Read More

  • Saban just said that what sets anyone apart from anybody else is one's mindset. When talking about Will Anderson Jr., Saban said that he is an "overachiever" because of his mindset.
  • Saban said that there are no new injury updates as of today.
  • Alabama will have two more practices on Tuesday and Wednesday and then will take three days off before heading to Dallas on Dec. 26 for a full week of practices ahead of the Cotton Bowl.
  • Saban opened by saying that he's pleased with the effort and focus from his players. He noted that it's difficult to come back after a long break, and his players have done well.
  • Just a heads up, the press conference has not begun yet as of 4:10 p.m. CT.
  • The press conference is slated to begin at 4 p.m. CT.

This story will be updated with a full transcript as well as video from Nick Saban's Monday press conference.

