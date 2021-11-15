Everything Nick Saban Said on Monday of Arkansas Week

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. —It's the final home game day week in Tuscaloosa as Alabama begins preparing for Arkansas on Saturday.

Nick Saban will speak to the media on Monday to recap New Mexico State and preview the Crimson Tide's matchup with Arkansas.

Saban said they challenged the players last week to play with better energy, and he was pleased with how they responded against New Mexico State.

Saban says that Sam Pittman has done a fantastic job in his first two years in Arkansas. He says that Arkansas is maybe the most improved team they've faced since last year.

Roydell Williams is out for the season and will have knee surgery according to Saban. Freshman WR and punt returner JoJo Earle will not require surgery, but he will be out for at least a few weeks.

Saban says they've been working other guys at the running back position for over a month now.



"We try to close the gap on perfect in everything we do."- Saban says when asked about what people misunderstand when they criticize the coordinators. He says he's fine with criticism because the coaches criticize themselves too.

"Getting criticized is kind of part of the game."

Saban says he think this defense has been better the last couple weeks, but they still have to eliminate the inconsistencies and mental errors. He doesn't want to hear anymore "my bads."

"Evan played really well for us in the last game. He's played really well for us all year."- Saban says Evan Neal was very physical in this last game.

Opening Statement

"We challenged the players last week to go out and play with a lot of positive energy, and I really like the way the players did that. The execution was not always perfect, but it was certainly improved. And I was really pleased with the way our players responded. I think we need to build on that. I think how you finish is most important this time of year, how you dictate tempo, the energy you play with, how you prepare. All those things are critical to how you play. And I think our players hopefully are going to respond the right way.

"It's our last game in Bryant-Denny Stadium. That's been a great atmosphere to play in and is certainly needed to be that way in this game. These guys try to go fast. They're a tempo team. I think that any way that we can affect them obviously is going to be a benefit to our players.

"Sam Pittman has done a fantastic job, I think, with his team in the two years that he's been there. They're probably improved as much from last year to this year as anybody in the country. They've had some great wins over some very good SEC teams. And they've got really good players. They play well together. They play winning football. They're very effective at running the ball on offense. They don't turn it over. They get off the field on third down. They play good pass defense.

"They've got a good specialist. They really do a good job all the way around, so we're going to have to be at our best and certainly prepare that way this week for this game.

"From an injury standpoint, you guys are going to definitely ask me... Roydell is going to be out. He needs knee surgery. JoJo does not need surgery but he will be out probably for a little bit of time as well. Those two guys are probably not going to be able to play, Roydell for a while, JoJo for maybe a week or two."

On how Will Anderson changes an offensive game plan



“I think Will’s done an outstanding job. He’s a good player. He plays hard. I think the important thing is that you have complementary players that if they do try to scheme him that other players can take up the slack and give you pressure in other areas, which I think some of our players have done a good job of. So yes, I think that’s possible, but I think we need to definitely have other guys be able to rush and do a good job in other areas, which has kind of happened on our team.”



On if offensive approach changes now down another running back



“I don’t think you can change a lot. We’ve worked a couple other guys there for over a month now. Those guys are functional at the position. We’ll probably look for somebody else on our team that maybe we could develop into being a functional player from an emergency standpoint if we need them. But I don’t really think that we can change right now. We certainly have to have a plan if we have any more issues at that position.”



On Trey Sanders’ progress, importance with Roydell out



“I think he’s got a great opportunity. I thought he played well in the game. It was good to get him some touches in the game. I think he understands the offense well, and I think he’s a very capable guy. Now that he’s gonna have a more significant role, it’s time for him to take advantage of that opportunity, as well. But we have every confidence that he can do that very well for us.”

On what fans or media get wrong when criticizing playcalling/coordinators

"Well, I don't know. I think it's fine. We criticize ourselves all the time. You know, we try to close the gap on perfect in everything that we do. I think players try to close the gap on perfect in everything that they do. Is it possible to be perfect all the time? Probably not. That's why you prepare. That's why you practice. But when we don't get the gap closed like we'd like to, we're very critical of ourselves in terms of identifying what we need to do to try to fix it and how we can try to help players become better, whether it's physical or psychological, you know, whatever the challenge may be. So we're always trying to get it right. We're always trying to be perfectionist and how we go about what we do. I don't think we've ever accomplished that, nor do I think we ever will. So there's always going to be something that you can be critical of. And there's something that I can be critical of. There's something that every coach can be critical of relative to his players. Every player can be critical of themselves and something that he could have done better. I think getting criticized is kind of a part of the game.

"I'm not sure anybody gets it wrong. Everybody's entitled to their opinion. There's obviously more than one way to skin a cat. So you know how you go about trying to win a game. Whether it's the end of the game and you don't throw it on third down to get a first round and give the other team the ball back with no timeouts with a minute left to go in the game. I mean, we could debate that forever as to what the best way to do that is. But we chose to do it a certain way and it worked. So everybody's entitled to their opinion and what we should have done. But the thing that no one has to deal with, that has an opinion, is the consequences. We have to deal with the consequences of the decisions and choices that we make. And when we make good ones, when they work, they're usually good ones and you know, when they don't work, they're not good ones. So that's just part of the game."

Evaluating defensive play over the last few games

"I think we’ve played better in the last couple games. There’s times we play better and better. I think the big thing we’ve done is we’ve had some inconsistencies that have cost us, and we’ve given up big plays because of making mental errors, and that’s the thing we continually try to work to eliminate. I think the players are very conscious of it. They’re working very hard to do it. I think when everybody is on the same page and does their job, we’ve been pretty effective. That’s got to be the goal for every play in the game, one play at a time. We can’t have any 'my bads. I messed up and didn’t do what I was supposed to do.' I think as the season wears on, hopefully we get a little more consistent that way."

On there being fewer seniors on this year's roster ahead of senior day

"I can’t speak for everybody else, but our situation here is, we’ve always had a number of players go out for the draft early. In most cases, rightfully so. SO that minimizes the maturity and age of your team to some degree. But I think probably, I don’t know, with the transfer rules being like they are, you’re going to see more players that are older players who don’t see an opportunity to play the kind of role they’d like to play and maybe look for a place they can go, so that may affect all of us in terms of how many older players we can keep on our team."

On Evan Neal

"Evan played really well in the last game. He’s played well for us all year, but I think he was really physical in the last game. Did a really good job in pass protection. Had a great week of preparation. I’m really pleased with the way he’s played all year long. I think he’s gained more and more confidence and certainly was very aggressive and played very well in this last game."

