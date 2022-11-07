Everything Nick Saban Said on Monday of Ole Miss Week

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama head coach Nick Saban is slated to speak with reporters on Monday afternoon as his team begins preparations for Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Crimson Tide is coming off of a 32-31 overtime road loss to the LSU Tigers, a game that all but eliminated Alabama from both SEC Championship Game and College Football Playoff contention. With Kiffin and the Rebels on the horizon, Saban and his players will begin an attempt to salvage what remains of the regular season this week.

This story will be updated with video and a full transcript from Saban's press conference.

Saban's press conference is slated to being at Noon CT

