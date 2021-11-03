Everything Nick Saban Said on Wednesday Ahead of LSU

The head coach of the Crimson Tide spoke to the media one final time on Wednesday ahead of his team's game against the Tigers this coming weekend.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — On Wednesday evening, Alabama football coach Nick Saban spoke to the media one last time this week ahead of his team's game against LSU this weekend.

While the Crimson Tide took care of business last season in Baton Rouge, 2019 saw the Tigers travel to Bryant-Denny Stadium and hand Alabama its first loss of the season.

The press conference has begun. Saban just said that a big focus this week has been preparation. Saban used an example of chopping down a tree to paint a picture. You might take five hours to prepare to chop down the tree even though it takes minutes to actually do the task, but that preparation ensures that it's done right.

Saban just revealed that linebacker Drew Sanders has been able to practice, and has done so well this week. He still has a final round of checks coming up later this week before he is approved to play, though.

"The guys that practice well, they end up playing well." Saban said that he believes his team has done a better job at practicing over the past two weeks.

Like he said earlier in the day on the SEC Coaches Teleconference, Saban said that he believes that his team is playing well, but lack of consistency remains to be an issue on both offense and defense.

"We try to get the guys to compete to be the best that they can be." Saban also said that he wants to see his players challenge each other more, saying that that will result in improvement across the board.

"Our thoughts and prayers certainly go out to all involved," Saban said about the situation with Henry Ruggs III. Ruggs was involved in a DWI accident that resulted in one death.

