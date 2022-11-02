Skip to main content

Everything Nick Saban Said on Wednesday Ahead of LSU

Saban spoke with reporters one final time ahead of the Crimson Tide's game in Death Valley against the Tigers.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama head football coach Nick Saban met with reporters on Wednesday night for one final time ahead of the Crimson Tide's game at No. 10 LSU.

On Tuesday, Alabama was announced as ranked No. 6 team in the first College Football Playoff Rankings of the season. The Tigers, while ranked No. 15 in the AP Top 25, were ranked No. 10 according to the CFP. With the two teams now squaring off in a top-10 contest, the stakes are now even higher than ever.

Live Updates

  • Saban's press conference is slated to begin at approx. 6 p.m. CT.
  • "How do you maintain intensity" is what the team is trying to focus on this week, according to Saban. "Everybody is going to lose their intensity every now and then."
  • Saban said that the team has had good practices all week.
  • The team hasn't been too tight like they were ahead of Tennessee, Saban said. Players attaching themselves to what they need to do to succeed rather than outcomes is what the team is doing/needs to do.
  • Saban says that the team has been "left-handed" since Bryce Young suffered his shoulder injury. Said it was really beneficial to the backup quarterbacks, but says it's not really fair to evaluate the team's offensive progression/regression due to Young's injury.
  • "They got really good players," Saban said of LSU's offense. Saban noted that not only are they talented, but have also done a great job of execution. "This is a really good team all the way around."
  • "The response of the players has been really good," Saban said of his players coming off of the bye week.
  • Saban said that the team has practiced all three days this week.
  • Saban's press conference has ended.

