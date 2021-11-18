Everything Nick Saban Said on Wednesday of Arkansas Week

The Crimson Tide coach briefly spoke for just over four minutes on Wednesday night in his final meeting with the media ahead of the Razorbacks.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Ahead of Saturday's home finale against the Arkansas Razorbacks, Alabama football coach Nick Saban addressed the media one final time.

Should the Crimson Tide defeat the Razorbacks on Saturday, Alabama will have clinched the SEC West and will have a spot in the SEC Championship Game against Georgia on Dec. 4.

Here's everything Saban said on Wednesday night:

Nick Saban Transcript – November 17, 2021

Opening Statement

“I think we’re playing a really good team that has a trademark of playing with great intangibles, great toughness, give great effort — hit you in the mouth every chance they get. I think we need to have the right mindset in playing in a game like this. I think we need to have the right mindset in preparation, in practice, how we practice, how physical we need to be in terms of how we need to play in a game like this. And that’s everybody’s choice. If you don’t have that choice, you need to change the way you think because that’s the kind of game this is going to be. So we’re excited about playing at home but we’re also trying to be excited about how we prepare, how we play, how we practice — the things we need to do to get ready to play a tough team and a tough opponent in the SEC. So that’s kind of where we’re at.”

John Ridgeway, what stands out about him?

“I think their front is really, really good. They’re active, they’re physical, they’re hard to block, they do a good job of rushing, they do a great job of executing the defense. He’s physical, hard to block. They play a three-down scheme a lot so it’s challenging for those guys to be able to put enough pressure on the passer as well as stop the run and they do a really good job and he’s a big key to it.”

Will Dalcourt and Owens be available?

“They’ve been practicing every day.”

How would you assess the way the team has practiced this week?

*frustrated finger taps* “Yesterday was okay. Today we got a lot of guys that had the ‘Poor Mes’, whatever that means. You get into your feelings and you don’t do things you need to do ‘em to have success and when you get that way you don’t create good habits and that’s not a good thing. It’s not something that we can accept and it’s something that we’ve got to do a better job of.”

What has this group of seniors meant to the program and have you talked to them about coming back next year?

“No, we haven’t discussed that. We usually don’t talk about that until the end of the season and we’ll use the same procedure this year. This group has been a really good group. It’s not a big group, but they’ve played a lot of games here and had a lot of success in their career here and they’ve contributed to it in a very positive way. So I’m proud of this group. A lot of these guys have graduated or will graduate either this semester or the next so I’m really pleased and proud of the way they’ve progressed. There’s a lot of guys in this group that have come a long ways and I think are going to be very successful in life which is the goal of the program.”

What have you seen from Damieon George?

“Damieon has done a really good job. Played really good in the last game, played good the week before. So we’re pleased with the progress he’s making and if he continues to play well, we’re gonna play him. Chris has gotta play two spots now so it’s a little more difficult for him to get reps. We feel like we have six starters now. We’ll decide each week what gives us the best chance to be successful when we go into the game.”

