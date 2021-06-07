Everything That Was Said After Florida State Topped Alabama 2-0 in WCWS

The Crimson Tide and Seminoles will play again on Monday, with the winner advancing to play for the national championship

Alabama softball fell to Florida State, 2-0, Sunday to force an if-necessary game Monday night for a spot in the national championship series.

Here's everything that was said during the press conferences:

Alabama

Coach Patrick Murphy

Q. What was the discussion on who to start tonight, and why did that eventually result in Lexi?

COACH MURPHY: She gives us a good chance to win, that's the only reason.

Q. Lonni said the rain delay shifted their strategy in pitching. What were your thoughts with the rain delay and your approach to who pitches today?

COACH MURPHY: There wasn't a difference. No difference for us.

Q. Could you talk about the offense? First two games of the World Series, everything seemed to be going right. Just what happened tonight as far as not being able to see Caylan?

COACH MURPHY: They're two really good pitching performances. We only had one runner at second base. You're not going to win very many games when you only get one runner to second. And she doesn't move from there.

So we had first and second and one out. I think we got a K and a 4-to-3. And that can't be your only threatening inning. So tip your cap to their pitchers, and we need to do a better job tomorrow night offensively.

Q. Your student-athletes said they're ready to go right now if the opportunity presented itself. Talk about the NCAA decision to go and push back both games to tomorrow.

COACH MURPHY: I appreciate it. I 100 percent would say that Lonni did not want to play tonight after another game. So I think that's a smart decision on their part.

And in the future I'm sure that everybody on the NCAA side would love to sit down and just talk about options for perhaps a better bracket, you know? And they've always said that to me. They say think outside the box, and I'm sure that this committee would listen to some coaches. And I think that's something that really needs to be looked at after the World Series. And I'm sure they're thinking about it, too, because nobody wants to be playing until 3.00 a.m. and no fan wants to be in the stands until 3.00 a.m.

So I think it was a smart decision on their part. I appreciate it.

Q. Maddie said in her press conference that the team felt like they were pressing a little bit today. You've said in the past that they're one of the most gritty, resilient teams; do you just expect them to come really free tomorrow and just play their best ball with their backs against the wall?

COACH MURPHY: Yeah, definitely. And maybe the delay hurt us a little bit. I don't know, because I thought we were ready to go. And then you have to sit back and wait a little bit and come back out.

But Kilfoyl, she struck out nine, gave us a chance to win. Their first run was a bases-loaded walk, which stinks. But she made some really, really good pitches.

And again on the offensive side of it, we didn't support her. And again their pitchers did a good job. So we need to do a better job at that and really bring some good energy tomorrow night.

Q. You kind of just hit on it, talking about the rain delay. How much do you think that may have hurt the energy of the team or maybe even the whole stadium? Seemed like after that things were kind of dead all around.

COACH MURPHY: Yeah, it seemed like it scared some people away. And that happens with either lightning or rain or whatever when there's a delay. And are you going to sit around for two hours and go back to the stadium, or are you going to sit in your car for an hour and say, okay, I'll watch it on TV?

So you might be right about that. It just kind of deflated the crowd a little bit. But you're playing for a chance to play in the national championship. It should not have affected us at all.

Crimson Tide Players Maddie Morgan and Lexi Kilfoyl

Q. Maddie, could you talk about what Florida State was doing in the circle that frustrated you tonight?

MADDIE MORGAN: They have a great pitching staff. Kudos to them. They're definitely making us do what we did not want to do. I think we were honestly pressing it a little bit too much. We just need to come out and make the little adjustments that we need to make.

Q. Talk about the decision for the NCAA to move your game back to tomorrow. Are you guys happy with that to get another day off or would you guys like to get back around and get back at the Seminoles tonight?

LEXI KILFOYL: Honestly, we could go right now. And I think that we would have -- that kind of lit a spark, we'd have enough to fight back. But I guess tomorrow, it does help because we're getting a day of rest and we get to regroup and come out tomorrow fresh and come at them.

MADDIE MORGAN: Same thing, what Lexi said. We're ready to go right now, but fortunately we get to get a day of rest and we're ready to go tomorrow.

Q. Lexi, with the situation with the two games, how soon was the plan communicated to you, and what was the overall strategy that you guys had coming into today with pitching?

LEXI KILFOYL: Well, usually it's just a day-to-day basis of who is throwing. You have to be ready at any moment. Today I went in there with all the confidence I had in me. And I went in there trusting my stuff. And it didn't end up the way we wanted it to. And I slipped a few spots here and there. But I'll be ready tomorrow and all the pitchers will be ready tomorrow, for sure.

Q. Lexi, how did the rain delay, how does that affect you mentally and physically as a pitcher, getting back out there? Maddie, in the field and batting, having a break like that in the middle of the game?

LEXI KILFOYL: I usually do well with rain delays because I'm from Florida, I'm used to that kind of thing. I went out there a little bit nervous because [inaudible] and used the rain delay to collect myself and think about, just get all the jitters out. And so I went out there. I felt better coming back after the rain delay.

MADDIE MORGAN: Rain delays are tough. Definitely especially playing one-half an inning, sitting for two hours. It's tough. It shouldn't matter, we should be ready to go. And we're just going to be way better tomorrow.

Q. Maddie, what did you see from Lexi tonight? She certainly gave you guys every opportunity to win the game, looked like she pitched really well today.

MADDIE MORGAN: Yes. Lexi, you pitched a great game today. And just as an offense we need to support you. And we're definitely going to make those adjustments for whoever is pitching. But, yeah, Lexi, you did great.

Q. Maddie, was it beneficial to see Sandercock, get some at-bats against her, because likely she'll start tomorrow?

MADDIE MORGAN: Absolutely. We got to see both their pitchers tonight. It's going to be beneficial for tomorrow. Tomorrow it's you win or you lose. So we're going to be ready.

Florida State

Coach Lonni Alameda

Q. The process is not always pretty but the end result is beautiful. Tell us your perspective about tonight's game?

COACH ALAMEDA: It's been a grind. A lot of us don't know what day or time it is and we're just rolling. And with that rain delay, what Syd alluded to, we bend but we don't break. It's been a mantra all season. Maybe COVID has prepared us for this all season. You just roll with it and the girls have been outstanding with that.

And just during the game, I -- there's so many cool moments I can think of. And I know everyone likes the long ball and the home run, but the extra bases we're getting on decision-making from balls in the dirt or balls in the gaps, just scratching and clawing.

Syd's walk, when she got to first base, it's just incredible. Like a big moment, you can get outside of yourself and swing yourself out of it. She's got the plan to be there for her team. A walk's a walk; that's what they need. It's so cool to see those moments. And the pitchers, I'm so, so proud of them.

Q. Just your thoughts on just getting the chance to rest tonight, not having to play Alabama again later tonight. Do you think that's something that would benefit your team? Would you have rather done the late night warriors thing again?

COACH ALAMEDA: I don't know if it's the "World Series after dark" hashtag yesterday; something we don't want to do again. That was super late.

I definitely think knowing that we only had a single game was a little more energetic for our team and to know they get to sleep in tomorrow. We don't have to worry about getting up for any testing or anything like that. We can just get some good rest and get some good recovery, I think is huge.

And to speak on that, I don't really know where it goes in our game, the coaches, the talk with the NCAA, whatever it might be, but we've got a really good game. It's really exciting. These girls work really hard. I think from the viewership you see, people love fast pitch softball.

And sometimes when you're playing until 3:00, 4:00 in the morning and getting back up, maybe we're not going to get the best game to put on TV. And not the most for the kids when they've played 60 games in the season.

So I don't know. Having lived it now, I really want to be a part of bringing that discussion up, because I know in our sport, we'll play until all hours, we'll do what's ever needed because we're a blue-collar sport. But on the other side, when we've got something so great we've got to protect it and take care of it. So that conversation has to start happening. Now that I've lived it I can help that conversation move along.

But really proud of the product that we're all putting out there, from Alabama to James Madison to Oklahoma, it's just a really exciting game.

Q. You mentioned before the importance of having your team enjoy the moment, have fun. How important was that for the team today coming off of maybe three to four hours of sleep?

COACH ALAMEDA: Definitely. I think the thing that maybe a lot of people don't realize, there are so many highs and lows in the game. The emotions of a game: The bases loaded strikeout or ground out, it's an emotional high. You come back into the dugout, kind of chill a little bit. And then you're back into a high again.

Then you win a game and you get some rest. And then you get on the bus and you come here. And you've got music in the bus and it's a high. You get loose and it's a high. Then you sit for two hours because there's a rain delay.

Those emotions up and down it's very draining. And we want to be here for sure. And I think six of our kids took a 30-minute power nap in one of the locker rooms and the other ones went and played games because they knew if they took a power nap they knew they weren't waking up. They were on adrenaline and they said sleep wasn't good for them at that point. They played some games with each other.

It is what it is right now, but they're going to get going. And I think we were kind of motoring along there for a couple of innings. And then Kat and Caylan were getting after it in the circle for us. And then the team rose up later in the fourth and fifth and got after it. Got the bunt and the break, got a run. And we did what we did. It's pretty awesome. We do small ball, team ball, and it's really exciting.

Q. Were you expecting to see Montana Fouts from this first game? And with them starting Lexi, how did that change things how you guys approached batting today?

COACH ALAMEDA: I mean, Fouts is awesome. But Kilfoyl is awesome, too. They have five amazing pitchers in their staff. And Montana and what she's done for them in postseason is incredible.

But Kilfoyl is just as good. Obviously today she threw very well. I think when you're going to a doubleheader and it's easy to go to have Montana for Game 2. But when we got the rain delay, they're probably of the mindset it's only one game today and that might change a little bit.

So I don't know what they were thinking on that, but I don't think there's a whole lot of difference with the two of them. I know Montana has been lights out for them. But I know Kilfoyl is good too. And she kept them right in that ball game.

Q. Wanted to ask you about your managing your pitchers. When you found out that you were only going to have one game today, did that change your decision on how you were going to manage Caylan versus bringing in Kat?

COACH ALAMEDA: Yeah, it did. I knew with a doubleheader, if we want to get to the championship series we've got to win both. We've got to get through Game 1 first. And Kat pitched great yesterday and had two games under her belt -- well, a game and a half.

I knew we have Watson too with a really good rise ball. And so trying to manage 14 innings and figure out how to do it. Kat could be on the back end of the second game to get us to the championship series.

When we went to one game, then I thought, you know, Caylan for sure with the rise and change. She's been great. She's been able to handle righties and lefties and get to the third and fourth inning. And then Kat could do what she does by keeping the ball on the dirt which is huge.

If we can get a lead or two and then keep the ball in the dirt, that could help us a little bit. Obviously to have Watson to go to there too. It did change our game plans a little bit. And definitely worked in our favor with the single game.

Seminoles players Sydney Sherrill and Caylan Arnold

Q. Sydney, I was hoping to ask you to walk us through how far from normal your routine was, getting back from the game late last night and getting up this morning, how far from normal that was?

SYDNEY SHERRILL: Yes, it was definitely different, but we came here to play softball and we wanted to play last night. We fought and we won the game and we were just excited to have another day of games. And then this game obviously getting delayed was another hiccup, but we work through that stuff all year.

Coach always tells us about adversity, and we knew it wasn't going to affect us that much. And we showed that this game.

Q. Just talk about the pitching performances. This game, like you said, was so long for you guys from the four hours of sleep, the rain delay and seeing your pitchers go out there and give it everything they can to keep you in the game, just talk about the excellence that they threw out there.

CAYLAN ARNOLD: First, I appreciate it. Thank you. We want to give everything that we have for our team. That's what I went out there trying to do today. People were asking me: How do you feel? Are you tired? Obviously I'm tired, we're all tired. I just said I'm going to go out there and give it my best.

And Kat's done the same thing. Kat's been phenomenal all year long. I didn't expect anything other than that from her. And I'm just really happy that we were both able to come out and be successful.

SYDNEY SHERRILL: I agree with Caylan. Pitchers were lights out today and held them off. We've had that duo all year, pitchers holding them off, figuring out ways to score. We did that this game. And it's awesome to have that stability on the pitching mound knowing that they can hold us off and we'll figure out ways to score.

Q. Were you surprised not to see Montana Fouts in the circle today?

SYDNEY SHERRILL: Yeah, I guess I was surprised. But also we scouted every pitcher and we knew what they had and I think we knew we were going to play, too. We want to play, too. So we know we're going to get it her at some point. So we're ready for it all.

Q. Take us through the at-bat that you drew the walk, bases-loaded walk. You fell behind 0-2 and some really close pitches and drew the walk. Tell us about that at-bat.

SYDNEY SHERRILL: I've been seeing it well. And just trying to stay in there and battle. Had a plan going in. Didn't really work out just seeing the pitches I was trying to see. So that was okay -- I was just trying to battle my way through and get the pitch that I wanted.

And I only got it once and I fouled it off. I just kept battling. And sometimes a walk is what it's going to take and I'm all for that.

Q. Talk about the mantra, because this is your seventh elimination win in this tournament, and your mantra has always been "pass the bat," keep it going to the next person. How is it that you guys never allow the moment to get too big and you just focus on getting the moment done?

SYDNEY SHERRILL: I think kind of comes from experience. We've been there so many times this season. It's been everybody throughout the lineup, throughout the bench, coming off the bench, everyone's been through it in these moments, whether we're down or we're up. And I think that experience throughout the season and that adversity has gotten us here today.

And it's allowed us to be able to work through those moments and everybody -- it's been everybody different every time. Somebody different every time. And that's just so cool to see. And we know it can be anyone at any time. And we have faith in our whole bench, our whole lineup, everything.

Q. Caylan, you're not really involved in the "pass the bat" part, but let's talk about pass the ball. And what was your thought when you knew you were going to start this game and what was your approach going into tonight?

CAYLAN ARNOLD: Well, I've pitched against Alabama several times before. So I felt comfortable going out there. I was excited, very excited. Who is not excited to pitch in the World Series? So that was just kind of my mindset going in.

And I'm so confident in our staff. I'm so confident in Kat and Danielle. I know they're going to come out and do their jobs, so that gives me confidence when they come out there. So that's -- I just feel really good about us as a staff.

Q. You've gotten a lot of fan support out there. I've heard K-time several times. And they've been really helping you I guess. Are you so locked in that you don't even hear that, or does it help you to have the fans there and some of your former teammates as well?

SYDNEY SHERRILL: Yeah, I think it's really awesome, our fan base. A lot of our alumni are here. It's so cool to see the support. And you know this program that has been built by the coaches obviously and the alumni before us, it's all been built and we've created a fan base, too, which is so cool to see. And the support we have is just amazing, looking up there. And we have our section, too. And it's just so cool to see.

And, yeah, it's really awesome to play behind. I'm at third base, I'm hitting my thigh, K-time. I'm right there with them. It's a great chant. I've heard it ever since I've been here, so it's been awesome.

CAYLAN ARNOLD: I think our fans are awesome. I think our boosters are awesome. Our alumni are amazing and the family atmosphere is truly incredible. And how cool is it that a former pitcher, Meghan King, is leading K-time? I definitely hear it and I definitely appreciate it. And I think it keeps us all really hyped up and together during the whole game.

Q. Could either of you describe what it was like getting back last night at the hotel? I assume it was around 3.00 a.m. Could you walk me through what you guys did and what that was like?

CAYLAN ARNOLD: I went upstairs, took my uniform off brought it down to be washed, took a shower and then I went to sleep. And that was that. We were so tired.

We were excited, though. We were still jamming on the bus on the way back. We were still excited and hyped up and ready to roll and get the sleep we need to come out today and perform.

SYDNEY SHERRILL: Honestly, it was hard to take a shower last night. I was exhausted. I was so tired. But I knew we got to play again and that was kind of the motivation. So I did shower and I went to bed.

I couldn't go to sleep because of my adrenaline, so I went to bed around 4:00, woke up just before the bus was about to leave. I got a good night's rest. I'm just thankful to be back here playing again.