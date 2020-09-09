SI.com
Bama Central
Extra Year of Eligibility Would be Great Thing for Players According to Nick Saban

Tyler Martin

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — This college football season will be unprecedented in many ways, but one in particular is eligibility. 

With so many league postponing fall sports and only six FBS conferences playing football, the NCAA Division 1 Council has recommended that all fall athletes receive an extra year of eligibility no matter how much competition they play this semester.   

University of Alabama coach Nick Saban spoke to the media on Tuesday night and addressed how an extra year for everyone could affect his program.

“We don’t really know for sure," Saban said. "I think it’s a great thing for the players. I think a lot of players were concerned about ‘If I did get COVID, how long would I miss? What would I be able to do? How would it affect my season? How would it affect my eligibility? How many games would I miss?’ So I think this is a really good thing for players."

Currently, the scholarship limit is 85 for FBS programs and, with the new rule concering extra eligibility, that number would have to increase for the foreseeable future to make it all work.    

Players with NFL dreams could have the opportunity for one more shot at improving their draft stock as a fifth or sixth-year senior and athletes who might not have professional aspirations get one more season of the college experience.

Overall, it would appear to be a win-win for everyone involved. It could prove even better for the blue-blood programs like the Crimson Tide, Georgia, Ohio State, Clemson, etc. because of how well those coaching staffs recruit each year.

"I think we have to manage our roster," Saban said. "We may have more guys want to come back but one thing that we’ve done a great job of here is I think we’ve had probably more guys graduate in three-and-a-half years than any school in the country and sometimes when guys graduate they don’t want to stick around. It depends on what their career development is off the field as well as on the field in terms of what their opportunities are, so it’s a little uncertain as to how that will affect the roster in the future. 

"I think it’s great for player development as long as players see it as an advantage for them to be able to develop and have a longer career and the opportunity to create more value for themselves long-term.”

