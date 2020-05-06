How Important Are Fans In The Stands ?

A new survey conducted by ESPN found that 65 percent of sports fans were in favor of sports returning even without fans in attendance.

Shocker.

If safety concerns were alleviated there’s a good chance that number would go up.

In today’s edition of Unchecked, Robin Lundberg raises the question, are fans truly that important?

Lundberg believes if it takes empty arenas to replace the empty feeling of no sports, then the decision should be a no-brainer. A lot of leagues, especially at the pro level, are probably starting to think the same way too.

T.G. Paschal/BamaCentral

Video games

What would it take for a video game like NCAA Football to return?

Retailers are ready to strike group licensing deals with college sports to resurrect the NCAA Football game, create trading cards and more.



What’s missing? “The NCAA allowing it”

How its fear of athlete employment is costing millions. Sports Illustrated's RossDellenger gets answers and explores the future of group licensing, player unions and more in a special report.

College Football

The latest odds for the 2020 NCAA Heisman Trophy have been posted at William Hill, and Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence is not considered the favorite.

It's Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields at odds of +350. Lawrence, who has been to the National Championship Game in both of his first two seasons, checks in behind Fields at odds of 4/1.

For Alabama players, quarterback Mac Jones is listed at 22/1, running back Najee Harris is 22/1, and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is 100/1.

Did you notice?

• The top NFL free agents available at each position.

• The Browns did a behind-the scenes video looking at the virtual draft.

• Deni Avdija, a 19-year-old wing averaging four points per game in Euroleague, hopes to be Israel's first NBA Star.

• Is the sports gambling market on the verge of collapsing?

The lighter side

• Frank Gore signed with the Jets, but this part might make you feel old:

• A five-year-old boy in Utah took his mother’s car and $3 to drive himself to California to buy a Lamborghini.

• Police in Louisiana are looking for an “aggressive” chicken that has been harassing people at an ATM.

• How Michael Jordan managed to run errands as the most famous guy in Chicago.

