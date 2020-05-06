Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

How Important Are Fans In The Stands ?

Christopher Walsh

A new survey conducted by ESPN found that 65 percent of sports fans were in favor of sports returning even without fans in attendance.

Shocker. 

If safety concerns were alleviated there’s a good chance that number would go up. 

In today’s edition of Unchecked, Robin Lundberg raises the question, are fans truly that important? 

Lundberg believes if it takes empty arenas to replace the empty feeling of no sports, then the decision should be a no-brainer. A lot of leagues, especially at the pro level, are probably starting to think the same way too. 

Cheering fans T.G.
T.G. Paschal/BamaCentral

Video games

What would it take for a video game like NCAA Football to return?

Retailers are ready to strike group licensing deals with college sports to resurrect the NCAA Football game, create trading cards and more.

What’s missing? “The NCAA allowing it”

How its fear of athlete employment is costing millions. Sports Illustrated's RossDellenger gets answers and explores the future of group licensing, player unions and more in a special report.

College Football 

The latest odds for the 2020 NCAA Heisman Trophy have been posted at William Hill, and Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence is not considered the favorite. 

It's Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields at odds of +350. Lawrence, who has been to the National Championship Game in both of his first two seasons, checks in behind Fields at odds of 4/1.

For Alabama players, quarterback Mac Jones is listed at 22/1, running back Najee Harris is 22/1, and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is 100/1. 

Did you notice?

• The top NFL free agents available at each position.

• The Browns did a behind-the scenes video looking at the virtual draft.

Deni Avdija, a 19-year-old wing averaging four points per game in Euroleague, hopes to be Israel's first NBA Star.

 Is the sports gambling market on the verge of collapsing?

The lighter side

• Frank Gore signed with the Jets, but this part might make you feel old: 

• A five-year-old boy in Utah took his mother’s car and $3 to drive himself to California to buy a Lamborghini.

• Police in Louisiana are looking for an “aggressive” chicken that has been harassing people at an ATM.

• How Michael Jordan managed to run errands as the most famous guy in Chicago.

For more SI Hot Clicks

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: No Alabama Wardrobe Is Complete Without Houndstooth

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Corner: So what's going on with Alabama's 2021 recruiting class?

After only securing three commitments through early May, should Crimson Tide fans be concerned?

Joey Blackwell

No. 1 Ranked 2022 Four-Star OT Tyler Booker Adds Alabama to Growing Offer Sheet

The top offensive tackle in the 2022 class use to dream of playing for the Crimson Tide as a kid and, now, he has the opportunity to make that a reality

Tyler Martin

Help Us Determine The Best Alabama Sports Illustrated Cover

BamaCentral is holding a reader tournament to decide which Sports Illustrated cover on the Crimson Tide is the best

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tikes, May 6, 2020: Hello

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Christopher Walsh

All Things Bama Podcast: Shaun Dion Hamilton Discusses Life in NFL, Bouncing Back From Injuries at Alabama

The show is available on Spotify, Google Podcasts, Apple, and Anchor

Tyler Martin

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: The Iron Feud Between Alabama and Auburn

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered

Christopher Walsh

by

CrimsonTikes

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 6, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

Cary Clark's Greatest Games: 1981 Iron Bowl

Alabama coach Paul "Bear" Bryant made history in the Magic City against the Crimson Tide's biggest rival

Cary L. Clark

by

CrimsonTikes

In-State, Gordo Standout 2022 QB Tanner Bailey Lands Offer From Alabama

On Monday afternoon, the Crimson Tide entered the running for one of the best prospects in the Yellowhammer State in the 2022 class and he shares the latest with Bama Central

Tyler Martin

by

CrimsonTikes