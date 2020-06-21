The Father's Day Edition of This Week with the Crimson Tide

Bama Central
First off, we want to wish everyone Happy Father’s Day. We hope you and your family are as well as can be during these chaotic times. 

Also, congratulations to making it through spring. You may not have noticed that the first day of summer was Saturday. The longest day of the year ended the longest season anyone can remember. 

Here are the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic as of Sunday afternoon:

Worldwide: 8.84 million confirmed deaths; 465,462 deaths

(Last week: 7.76 million confirmed cases; 427,630 deaths)

(June 7: 6.96 million, 401,000)

(May 31: 6.05 million, 369,000)

(May 24: 5.4 million, 345,000)

United States: 2.27 million confirmed cases; 120,000 deaths)

(June 7: 2.1 million confirmed cases; 116,000 deaths)

(Last week: 1.97 million; 112,000)

(May 31: 1.8 million; 105,000)

(May 24: 1.68 million; 98,000)

Alabama: 29,598 confirmed cases; 838

(Last week: 25,235 confirmed cases; 768 deaths)

(June 7: 20,166, 688)

(May 31: 17,359, 618)

(May 24: 14,478, 551)

Tuscaloosa: 1,581 confirmed cases, 31 deaths

(Last week: 1,291 confirmed cases; 25 deaths)

(June 7: 918, 18)

(May 31: 738, 14)

(May 24: 505, 14)

Experts are still saying the same things, be careful and wear a mask out in public. What's new is that more young people are testing positive, including in Tuscaloosa.

This week at BamaCentral we’ll have a daily feature regarding Crimson Tide sports, in addition to our regular items.

The Alabama SI Cover Tournament heads into the Sweet 16.

On a scheduling note, Joey Blackwell’s Crimson Corner segment will move to Mondays.

Our lineup will include:

Monday

• Crimson Corner (Blackwell)

Tuesday

• Cary Clark’s Greatest Alabama Games

Wednesday

• The All Things Bama Podcast by Tyler Martin

Thursday

• Throwback Thursday

• Christopher Walsh’s Just A Minute commentary

Friday

• The Recruiting Corner and another All Things Bama podcast by Tyler Martin

Thanks for being here at BamaCentral, your Sports Illustrated home for Crimson Tide athletics. 

