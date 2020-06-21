The Father's Day Edition of This Week with the Crimson Tide

First off, we want to wish everyone Happy Father’s Day. We hope you and your family are as well as can be during these chaotic times.

Also, congratulations to making it through spring. You may not have noticed that the first day of summer was Saturday. The longest day of the year ended the longest season anyone can remember.

Here are the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic as of Sunday afternoon:

Worldwide: 8.84 million confirmed deaths; 465,462 deaths

(Last week: 7.76 million confirmed cases; 427,630 deaths)

(June 7: 6.96 million, 401,000)

(May 31: 6.05 million, 369,000)

(May 24: 5.4 million, 345,000)

United States: 2.27 million confirmed cases; 120,000 deaths)

(June 7: 2.1 million confirmed cases; 116,000 deaths)

(Last week: 1.97 million; 112,000)

(May 31: 1.8 million; 105,000)

(May 24: 1.68 million; 98,000)

Alabama: 29,598 confirmed cases; 838

(Last week: 25,235 confirmed cases; 768 deaths)

(June 7: 20,166, 688)

(May 31: 17,359, 618)

(May 24: 14,478, 551)

Tuscaloosa: 1,581 confirmed cases, 31 deaths

(Last week: 1,291 confirmed cases; 25 deaths)

(June 7: 918, 18)

(May 31: 738, 14)

(May 24: 505, 14)

Experts are still saying the same things, be careful and wear a mask out in public. What's new is that more young people are testing positive, including in Tuscaloosa.

