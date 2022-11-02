Final 2022 ASWA Alabama State Football Rankings

This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings, the last of the season, with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:

Class 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Hoover (18); 9-1; 225

2. Central-Phenix City (1); 8-2; 169

3. Thompson; 7-3; 147

4. Auburn; 9-1; 137

5. Hewitt-Trussville; 7-3; 108

6. Enterprise; 7-3; 83

7. Florence; 8-2; 69

8. Fairhope; 8-2; 62

9. Austin; 7-3; 32

10. Vestavia Hills; 6-4; 17

Others receiving votes: Dothan (7-3) 15, Prattville (6-4) 10, Foley (7-3) 8, Tuscaloosa Co. (6-4) 1.

Class 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Theodore (14); 10-0; 213

2. Clay-Chalkville (4); 8-1; 173

3. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 10-0; 137

4. Saraland; 9-1; 136

5. Hartselle (1); 10-0; 127

6. Muscle Shoals; 8-1; 79

7. Mountain Brook; 8-2; 78

8. Center Point; 8-1; 52

9. Carver-Montgomery; 8-1; 31

10. Gardendale; 7-3; 26

Others receiving votes: Homewood (8-2) 17, Benjamin Russell (8-2) 4, Hueytown (7-3) 4, Decatur (8-2) 2, Fort Payne (8-2) 1, Helena (6-4) 1, Pinson Valley (6-3) 1, Spanish Fort (7-3) 1.

Class 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. UMS-Wright (19); 10-0; 228

2. Leeds; 9-0; 165

3. Pleasant Grove; 8-1; 136

4. Ramsay; 8-2; 125

5. Gulf Shores; 9-1; 108

6. Moody; 9-1; 106

7. Arab; 9-1; 65

8. Demopolis; 9-1; 57

9. Faith-Mobile; 8-2; 43

10. Charles Henderson; 8-1; 33

Others receiving votes: Beauregard (9-1) 7, Guntersville (8-2) 6, Central-Clay Co. (8-2) 4.

Class 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Catholic-Montgomery (16); 10-0; 218

2. Anniston (3); 9-0; 179

3. Priceville; 10-0; 135

4. Handley; 9-1; 123

5. Andalusia; 9-1; 122

6. T.R. Miller; 9-1; 98

7. Deshler; 10-0; 73

8. Jackson; 8-2; 36

9. Jacksonville; 7-3; 32

10. Cherokee Co.; 8-2; 18

Others receiving votes: West Morgan (9-1) 17, American Chr. (8-2) 10, Oneonta (8-1) 9, Northside (8-2) 5, Orange Beach (7-2) 5, Etowah (7-3) 2, Randolph (8-2) 1.

Class 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Mars Hill Bible (14); 9-1; 207

2. Gordo (2); 9-1; 164

3. Piedmont (1); 8-2; 154

4. Houston Aca. (1); 10-0; 132

5. Winfield; 9-1; 119

6. Dadeville (1); 9-0; 95

7. St. James; 8-2; 73

8. Opp; 8-2; 44

9. Excel; 9-1; 43

10. Madison Aca.; 8-2; 34

Others receiving votes: Pike Co. (6-3) 4, Randolph Co. (8-2) 4, J.B. Pennington (9-1) 3, Thomasville (7-3) 3, Trinity (8-2) 3, Mobile Chr.* (3-7) 1. (*--Record includes four forfeit losses.)

Class 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Fyffe (19); 10-0; 228

2. Ariton; 9-1; 161

3. Reeltown; 8-1; 151

4. Aliceville; 9-1; 134

5. Highland Home; 9-1; 123

6. B.B. Comer; 8-2; 86

7. Vincent; 9-1; 76

8. Pisgah; 8-2; 54

9. G.W. Long; 7-3; 20

10. Isabella; 8-2; 14

Others receiving votes: Southeastern-Blount (8-1) 13, Lexington (8-2) 9, Tuscaloosa Aca. (8-2) 8, Collinsville (8-2) 5, J.U. Blacksher (7-3) 1.

Class 1A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Elba (19); 10-0; 228

2. Brantley; 8-2; 152

3. Linden; 8-1; 127

4. Millry; 9-1; 124

5. Spring Garden; 9-1; 109

6. Leroy; 8-1; 98

7. Meek; 10-0; 85

8. Valley Head; 9-1; 67

9. Sweet Water; 6-2; 51

10. Lynn; 9-1; 21

Others receiving votes: Loachapoka (8-1) 20, Pickens Co. (7-3) 1.

AISA

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Patrician (14); 10-0; 212

2. Lee-Scott (4); 10-0; 183

3. Jackson Aca. (1); 10-0; 154

4. Glenwood; 7-3; 123

5. Lowndes Aca.; 8-2; 110

6. Chambers Aca.; 7-3; 78

7. Clarke Prep; 7-3; 75

8. Macon-East; 7-3; 74

9. Crenshaw Chr.; 7-3; 52

10. Banks Aca.; 6-4; 14

Others receiving votes: Edgewood (5-5) 4, Morgan Aca. (6-4) 4.

