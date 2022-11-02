Skip to main content
Final 2022 ASWA Alabama State Football Rankings

Zach Dwyer via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Final 2022 ASWA Alabama State Football Rankings

The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football Week 12 rankings, as selected by voters from around the state.

This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings, the last of the season, with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:

Class 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Hoover (18); 9-1; 225

2. Central-Phenix City (1); 8-2; 169

3. Thompson; 7-3; 147

4. Auburn; 9-1; 137

5. Hewitt-Trussville; 7-3; 108

6. Enterprise; 7-3; 83

7. Florence; 8-2; 69

8. Fairhope; 8-2; 62

9. Austin; 7-3; 32

10. Vestavia Hills; 6-4; 17

Others receiving votes: Dothan (7-3) 15, Prattville (6-4) 10, Foley (7-3) 8, Tuscaloosa Co. (6-4) 1.

Class 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Theodore (14); 10-0; 213

2. Clay-Chalkville (4); 8-1; 173

3. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 10-0; 137

4. Saraland; 9-1; 136

5. Hartselle (1); 10-0; 127

6. Muscle Shoals; 8-1; 79

7. Mountain Brook; 8-2; 78

8. Center Point; 8-1; 52

9. Carver-Montgomery; 8-1; 31

10. Gardendale; 7-3; 26

Others receiving votes: Homewood (8-2) 17, Benjamin Russell (8-2) 4, Hueytown (7-3) 4, Decatur (8-2) 2, Fort Payne (8-2) 1, Helena (6-4) 1, Pinson Valley (6-3) 1, Spanish Fort (7-3) 1.

Class 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. UMS-Wright (19); 10-0; 228

2. Leeds; 9-0; 165

3. Pleasant Grove; 8-1; 136

4. Ramsay; 8-2; 125

5. Gulf Shores; 9-1; 108

6. Moody; 9-1; 106

7. Arab; 9-1; 65

8. Demopolis; 9-1; 57

9. Faith-Mobile; 8-2; 43

10. Charles Henderson; 8-1; 33

Others receiving votes: Beauregard (9-1) 7, Guntersville (8-2) 6, Central-Clay Co. (8-2) 4.

Class 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Catholic-Montgomery (16); 10-0; 218

2. Anniston (3); 9-0; 179

3. Priceville; 10-0; 135

4. Handley; 9-1; 123

5. Andalusia; 9-1; 122

6. T.R. Miller; 9-1; 98

7. Deshler; 10-0; 73

8. Jackson; 8-2; 36

9. Jacksonville; 7-3; 32

10. Cherokee Co.; 8-2; 18

Others receiving votes: West Morgan (9-1) 17, American Chr. (8-2) 10, Oneonta (8-1) 9, Northside (8-2) 5, Orange Beach (7-2) 5, Etowah (7-3) 2, Randolph (8-2) 1.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Class 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Mars Hill Bible (14); 9-1; 207

2. Gordo (2); 9-1; 164

3. Piedmont (1); 8-2; 154

4. Houston Aca. (1); 10-0; 132

5. Winfield; 9-1; 119

6. Dadeville (1); 9-0; 95

7. St. James; 8-2; 73

8. Opp; 8-2; 44

9. Excel; 9-1; 43

10. Madison Aca.; 8-2; 34

Others receiving votes: Pike Co. (6-3) 4, Randolph Co. (8-2) 4, J.B. Pennington (9-1) 3, Thomasville (7-3) 3, Trinity (8-2) 3, Mobile Chr.* (3-7) 1. (*--Record includes four forfeit losses.)

Class 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Fyffe (19); 10-0; 228

2. Ariton; 9-1; 161

3. Reeltown; 8-1; 151

4. Aliceville; 9-1; 134

5. Highland Home; 9-1; 123

6. B.B. Comer; 8-2; 86

7. Vincent; 9-1; 76

8. Pisgah; 8-2; 54

9. G.W. Long; 7-3; 20

10. Isabella; 8-2; 14

Others receiving votes: Southeastern-Blount (8-1) 13, Lexington (8-2) 9, Tuscaloosa Aca. (8-2) 8, Collinsville (8-2) 5, J.U. Blacksher (7-3) 1.

Class 1A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Elba (19); 10-0; 228

2. Brantley; 8-2; 152

3. Linden; 8-1; 127

4. Millry; 9-1; 124

5. Spring Garden; 9-1; 109

6. Leroy; 8-1; 98

7. Meek; 10-0; 85

8. Valley Head; 9-1; 67

9. Sweet Water; 6-2; 51

10. Lynn; 9-1; 21

Others receiving votes: Loachapoka (8-1) 20, Pickens Co. (7-3) 1.

AISA

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Patrician (14); 10-0; 212

2. Lee-Scott (4); 10-0; 183

3. Jackson Aca. (1); 10-0; 154

4. Glenwood; 7-3; 123

5. Lowndes Aca.; 8-2; 110

6. Chambers Aca.; 7-3; 78

7. Clarke Prep; 7-3; 75

8. Macon-East; 7-3; 74

9. Crenshaw Chr.; 7-3; 52

10. Banks Aca.; 6-4; 14

Others receiving votes: Edgewood (5-5) 4, Morgan Aca. (6-4) 4.

See Also:

Week 11 Alabama High School Football Scores

2022 ASWA Alabama State Football Rankings: Week 11

Want to see the Crimson Tide or other sporting events? SI Tickets

Eli Ricks
All Things Bama

Eli Ricks Emerging for Tide in Time for Trip to Tiger Stadium

By Katie Windham
Gene Jelks
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, November 2, 2022

By Hunter De Siver
110122_MFB_McClellanJa_Practice_KG3853
All Things Bama

Photos and Video from Alabama's Second Practice of LSU Week

By Mason Smith
Alabama Crimson Tide Team road tunnel
All Things Bama

Where Alabama Landed in First CFP Rankings of Season

By Katie Windham
Alabama soccer against Mississippi State in the SEC Tournament
All Things Bama

Alabama Defeats Mississippi State 2-0 in SEC Quarterfinal

By Mason Smith
Nate Oats
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Can Alabama Basketball Rebound From Last Season?

By Hunter De Siver
Alabama defensive back Saivion Smith (4) as Alabama takes the field before the LSU game at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La., on Saturday November 3, 2018.
All Things Bama

Alabama Learning From Past Road Tests to Prepare for Death Valley

By Katie Windham
Calvin Ridley
All Things Bama

Falcons Trade Calvin Ridley to Jaguars

By Christopher Walsh