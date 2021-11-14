For Alabama Basketball, Charles Bediako is Asking the Right Questions

Over the Crimson Tide's first two games, Bediako improved from a +9 to a +16 in the plus/minus category thanks to improved shooting and a solid uptick in rebounding.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — While the margin of victory might have slimmed between Alabama basketball's first two games of the season, both of the Crimson Tide's games were equally impressive albeit in different ways.

Alabama's season opener against Louisiana Tech exhibited the potential of the program's defense this year, while the Crimson Tide's matchup against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits displayed the team's talented offensive force.

For true freshman center Charles Bediako, both games showed how improvements can be made over the course of several practices.

Against the Bulldogs last Tuesday, Bediako registered just five points, three rebounds and an assist before fouling out in the second half. However, against the Jackrabbits, Bediako showed considerable improvement: in 24 minutes on the court, Bediako recorded 12 points, six rebounds and two assists along with a block and a steal.

After the game, Bediako noted his improvements.

“It feels real good,” Bediako said. “Second game in, definitely we still got a lot to work on. I still got stuff to be better at but as the season goes on I think I’ll be all settled in. But today was a good start.”

Sure, there's certainly a long way to go for Bediako and Alabama basketball as a whole. While Bediako's performance off the boards improved, the Crimson Tide's defense saw a slight drop off against the Bulldogs. However, the fact that a true freshman recognizes that there is room for improvement after a 104-88 victory shows that the mentality of the team is in the right place.

When it comes to freshman athletes — particularly those that are highly-rated like Bediako — oftentimes the players don't respond well to criticism. Having played very well at the high school level and not receiving much criticism for their game, the adjustment to college comes as difficult to many.

For Bediako, this isn't the case. Despite being one of the top-ranked centers of the 2021 signing class, Bediako has made sure to listen to head coach Nate Oats and his staff not just during practice, but also during games.

Oats revealed that Bediako displays a high-level basketball IQ and consistently seeks out ways to improve his game.

"I’m sure he’ll be one of our higher defensive rebounding leverage guys," Oats said. "He’s been good in practice. We didn’t get to see a ton of him in that first game just because of the foul trouble. He’s got a high IQ, he asks a lot of questions, every time coming out of timeout he wants to make sure he knows exactly where he’s supposed to be. We need some more guys to be like that.

"Sometimes we’re coming out of timeouts and guys aren’t in the right spot, that’s never him because he makes sure he asks the right questions. He asks a lot of questions in practice, he studies a lot of film. I mean, he takes the game very seriously and you can tell when he’s playing because he tends to be in the right spot all the time.”

After the program's first 2-0 start of the Nate Oats era, Alabama basketball now sets its eyes on Tuesday for when the South Alabama Jaguars come to Coleman Coliseum. While the Jags don't present a ranked threat, they do possess a solid offense that could potentially provide the Crimson Tide with some issues in the paint should the bigs not protect the interior.

For Bediako, improvement over the first two games was just the start. With several practices between each game, he sees the value in continuous improvement to prepare for each outing.

“It was definitely physical,” Bediako said of his first two college games. “I just think really it kinda starts with practice. We always work on our offensive rebounding, our defensive rebounding — coach has really stressed that for the bigs. They told me to do it and I got it done.”