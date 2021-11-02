Former Alabama Offensive Lineman Grant Hill, 1995-2021

The University of Alabama football program announced on social media the passing of former Crimson Tide offensive lineman, Grant Hill.

“Grant Hill was a wonderful human and teammate and friend,” the post included. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.”

No other details were immediately available.

One of the nation's top prospects as a guard in the signing Class of 2013, Hill made an immediate impression during his brief time with the Crimson Tide.

Listed as being 6-foot-6, 300 pounds, he came close to forcing his way into the starting lineup as a freshman.

"Grant, he's a man-child. He's ready," Cyrus Kouandjio said at the time. "He’ll probably be one of the best left tackles to come out of here soon.



"He’s mature. He’s skilled. He controls himself. He’s a body. It’s not hard for him to learn a new skill. He has really good feet, really good hands. He’ll probably be one of the best, probably be the best soon."



Hill, out of Huntsville, played five games that season, and at one point was splitting reps with Austin Shepherd at right tackle.

"He's fast and strong, which I wasn't expecting that," right guard Antony Steen said. "He obviously wants to start. Every day he gets up at 6 a.m."

However, after lettering for a second time during the 2014 season he was no longer on the team.

"Very football smart," Nick Saban described him as a player. "He's one of those guys that is going to make sure he knows what to do and how to do it.

"You couldn't ask for a guy [who] has better intangibles. When you have great intangibles, that's what helps you sort of accomplish whatever your goals are, whatever your vision is for what you want to do."

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.