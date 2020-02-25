Bama Central
First Former Alabama Players Start Going Through NFL Combine

Christopher Walsh

The first players started going through the five-day job interview known as the NFL scouting combine on Monday. 

With quarterbacks and wide receivers being measured, the first of 10 former Alabama football players began to make the rounds in Indianapolis.

Along with the tight ends, they had their pre-exams at a nearby hospital and went through their first interviews with teams. 

On Tuesday, they'll participate in media sessions, undergo medical exams  the crucial part of the combine for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (hip)  go through the first day of psychological exams and have their position coach interview. 

The on-field workouts won't be until Thursday, when NFL Network's combine coverage will extend into prime time for the first time. The broadcast will air from 3-10 p.m. CT. 

Arriving on Monday were the offensive linemen, including tackle Jedrick Wills Jr., along with the running backs and special teams players. Their on-field testing will be Friday, when Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram II will join the broadcast to offer analysis. 

Here were the measurements:

Jerry Jeudy

Height: 6-1
Weight: 193
Hand: 9 4/8
Arm: 32 1/8
Wingspan: 76

Henry Ruggs III

Height: 5-11
Weight: 188
Hand: 10 1/8
Arm: 30 4/8
Wingspan: 74 4/8

Tua Tagovailoa

Height: 6-0
Weight: 217
Hand: 10 (left), 9 7/8 (right)
Arm: 30 4/8
Wingspan: 75 2/8

Although Alabama doesn't have the most players at the combine this year, the Southeastern Conference tops all leagues by a wide margin:

Conference; Number of Participants

SEC 93

Big Ten 57

Pac-12 47

ACC 35

Big 12 29

American Athletic Conference 20

Mountain West 12

Conference USA 11

Sun Belt 7

by

Ryguy3