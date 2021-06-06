Former Alabama RB Keilan Robinson Announces Transfer Destination

On Sunday afternoon, former Alabama running back Keilan Robinson announced his commitment to the Texas Longhorns, where he will be coached by former Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian.

Robinson entered the NCAA transfer portal early last week. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

The Washington, D.C product is the second former Alabama player to join the Longhorns, joining linebacker Ben Davis.

Robinson sat out of the 2020 season before appearing in eight games as a freshman recording 254 yards and two touchdowns on 39 carries. During the 2021 A-Day Game, he carried the ball four times for 12 yards and caught one pass for five yards.

Ahead of the spring game, he was listed as a wide receiver on the school's online roster.

“He’s doing great,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said during spring camp in March. “He’s got great speed. He’s gotten bigger and stronger. He’s really playing fast. He’s playing really good on special teams. He’s a potential kickoff returner for us. He was before when he was a freshman, so that’s certainly a role, and he’s made great progress as a running back. He’s got pretty good carryover, knowledge and experience-wise, from the year before. I’m really pleased with what he’s been doing so far.”

Fellow Alabama running back Kyle Edwards also entered the transfer portal over the weekend, leaving the position group in Tuscaloosa in the hands of fifth-year senior Brian Robinson, redshirt sophomore Trey Sanders, sophomores Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams and freshman Camar Wheaton.