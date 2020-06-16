Former Alabama WR Chadarius Townsend Transferring to Texas Tech

Former University of Alabama wide receiver/running back Chadarius Townsend announced his intentions to transfer to Texas Tech Tuesday evening per his Instagram and Twitter pages.

Townsend will have two years of eligibility left with the Red Raiders.

In 2019, Townsend participated in five games on both special teams and offense against Duke, South Carolina, Southern Miss, Ole Miss and Western Carolina. Against the Catamounts, Townsend recorded his most productive offensive outing: six carries for 24 yards, with his longest rush being nine yards.

Redshirted for his freshman season, Townsend played in 12 games on special teams his redshirt-freshman season in 2018, only missing action against Ole Miss and Texas A & M.

Hailing from Tanner High School in Tanner, Ala., Townsend was a four-star recruit in 2017 according to the 247Sports Composite. Along with being the No. 7 player in the state of Alabama, Townsend was the overall No. 5 athlete in the nation and ranked No. 175 overall.

Six other Alabama players have already left the Crimson Tide for other teams, including Shavers, quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (Maryland), offensive lineman Scott Lashley and wide receiver Tyrell Shavers (Mississippi State), running back Jerome Ford (Cincinnati) and cornerback Nigel Knott (East Carolina).