Former Alabama WR Javon Baker Announces Transfer to Kentucky

The rising junior is the sixth former Crimson Tide player to join a new program in the past two weeks.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Another former Alabama player has a new home. Friday, receiver Javon Baker announced he his transfer to Kentucky, becoming the sixth former Crimson Tide player to join a new program since last week’s national championship game.

Baker appeared in 13 games during his sophomore season last year, recording seven receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown. The Powder Springs Ga. native came to Alabama as a four-star recruit in the 2021 class. He was rated as the No. 200 player overall and the No. 34 wide receiver, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Over the past two weeks, Alabama has seen six players announce moves to new programs, including Baker as well as tight end Jahleel Billingsley (Texas), offensive lineman Tommy Brown (Colorado), outside linebackers King Mwikuta (Arkansas State) and Drew Sanders (Arkansas) and Paul Tyson (Arizona State).

This story will be updated.