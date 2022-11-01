Skip to main content

Four Alabama Players Named Semifinalists for Awards

Two Crimson Tide players were named to the Bednarik list while two more were named Maxwell semifinalists
As the postseason inches nearer, it becomes closer to the time awards will be given to the best players in college football. The Alabama Crimson Tide have consistent representation when it comes to such awards, and this season is no different.

Linebacker Will Anderson Jr. and defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry were part of a list of 20 semifinalists for the Bednarik Award. Former Crimson Tide standouts Minkah Fitzpatrick (2017) and Jonathan Allen (2016) have each laid claim to the Bednarik. The award is presented annually to the top defensive player in college football as chosen by the Maxwell Football Club.

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs and quarterback Bryce Young were named semifinalists for the Maxwell Award, part of a 20-player group of semifinalists. Alabama has had five Maxwell winners, including Young (2021) a season ago. The Tide’s current signal-caller is joined by DeVonta Smith (2020), Tua Tagovailoa (2018), Derrick Henry (2015) and AJ McCarron (2013) to make up UA’s list of previous winners. The Maxwell is presented each season by the Maxwell Football Club to the College Football Player of the Year.

Both lists will announce a group of three finalists on Nov. 20. The winner for both the Bednarik and Maxwell will be announced on Dec. 8 as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show.

Gibbs has been a multifaceted weapon for the Crimson Tide, currently sitting at 672 rushing yards and six touchdowns to go along with 31 receptions for 301 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Young has completed 66% of his passes for 1,906 yards and 18 touchdowns to only three interceptions.

Will Anderson has 36 tackles, six sacks and one interception on the season as Alabama stands as one of the better defenses in college football.

