Four Alabama Assistant Coaches Expected to Return Against Arkansas, Per Nick Saban

The four Crimson Tide assistants were forced to miss the game at LSU due to COVID-19 concerns

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After missing last Saturday's game at LSU due to COVID-19 concerns, four Alabama assistant coaches are expected to return this weekend at Arkansas, per coach Nick Saban.

The coaches out due to the coronavirus were cornerbacks coach Karl Scott, outside linebackers coach Sal Sunseri, wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins and defensive line coach Freddie Roach.

Saban stated in his weekly Wednesday press conference that he fully expects all four assistant coaches to return to the field in time for the Crimson Tide's road game against the Razorbacks.

"I think we're going to have them all back," Saban said. "I think we got a couple of guys back before the end of the week and I think we'll get a couple of guys back on Friday, so I do think we'll have the coaches back."

In the assistants' absence against LSU, Alabama activated both former head coaches Charlie Strong and Mike Stoops, who have each served as analysts under Saban.

While it is unknown how much Strong and Stoops contributed to the Crimson Tide's efforts against the Tigers, Alabama did not seem to miss a beat, defeating LSU 55-17 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge.

That being said, Arkansas presents a somewhat larger threat than LSU. The Razorbacks are currently 3-6, but their record is deceiving: four of Arkansas' losses were by three points or less.

Alabama at Arkansas is slated for an 11 a.m. CT kickoff on ESPN as the Crimson Tide looks to finish the regular season undefeated.