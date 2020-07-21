Four Crimson Tide Linemen Named to 2020 Outland Trophy Watch List

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football redshirt-senior offensive linemen Deonte Brown and Landon Dickerson, along with senior offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood and redshirt-junior LaBryan Ray have all been named to the 2020 Outland Trophy Watch List the Football Writers Association of American announced on Tuesday morning.

The Outland Trophy has been given annually since 1946 to the top interior lineman in college football. This year's list is composed of 85 total candidates from across the country.

Five total former Crimson Tide players have earned the award, including Chris Samuels (1999), Andre Smith (2008), Barrett Jones (2011), Cam Robinson (2016) and Quinnen Williams (2018).

Brown secured a starting role on the Alabama offensive line last season. Seeing action in 35 games, Brown has been part of a team that finished second nationally in scoring, third in passing and sixth in total offense.

A fifth-year senior, Dickerson joined the Crimson Tide last season after transferring from Florida State. In his first season at Alabama, Dickerson started in all 13 games and proved to be a valuable asset at both right guard and center.

Leatherwood opted to return for his senior season and bring his veteran experience back to Tuscaloosa for one more year. He returned to the position of left tackle after switching over to right guard in the 2018 season. Dating back to 2018, Leatherwood has started in 28-consecutive games.

The lone Crimson Tide defensive lineman nominated for the Outland Trophy, Ray's 2019 season was cut short due to a foot injury that required surgery. Prior to his early exit, Ray had seen action in 24 games and had accounted for 53 tackles including 9.5 for loss and 4.5 sacks.

The winner of the award will be announced at the 2020 ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show in December.