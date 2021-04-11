Fouts Shuts Down the Razorbacks, Alabama Softball Wins Series

Alabama used a dominate performance in the circle from Montana Fouts to clinch the series against Arkansas

In the top of the second inning against Arkansas, Jenna Johnson had her first official at bat since Feb. 24. It proved to be a timely and valuable one.

Johnson was hit by a pitch to bring in Alabama's first run of the game which turned out to be all the Crimson Tide needed on Sunday afternoon thanks to a dominate performance by Montana Fouts.

The junior pitcher had 12 strikeouts and only allowed two hits on the day as Alabama (31-5, 11-4 SEC) won the game and the series with a 2-0 shutout over the conference leading Razorbacks (33-5, 13-2 SEC) in Fayetteville.

One day after Autumn Storms kept Alabama batters off balance for seven straight innings, the Arkansas pitcher did not have as much success on Sunday. The Crimson Tide offense only had four base runners all game on Saturday, but strung together seven hits and three walks on Sunday.

The offense was led by Kaylee Tow who had a perfect day at the plate, reaching base four times with three hits and one walk.

Alabama maintained the 1-0 lead from the Johnson RBI-hit-by-pitch until the seventh inning where the Tide was able to add an insurance run on a passed ball.

The Razorbacks brought the winning run to the plate in the bottom of the seventh after Fouts allowed two walks, but she quickly shut down the threat with a groundout to end the game.

Arkansas came into the series undefeated in conference play, and the best power hitting team in the league. In 14 innings pitched against the Razorbacks on the weekend, Fouts gave up zero earned runs, zero home runs, and had 23 strikeouts.

While this was a big road series win for the Crimson Tide, the schedule does not get any easier. Alabama has a midweek game on Wednesday against Alabama State before starting a three-game weekend series against the second place conference team in the Florida Gators.