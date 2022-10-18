Skip to main content

From 41 To Six: The Offensive Line Has Stepped Up For Alabama

Javion Cohen is not satisfied, but recognizes the strides being made to protect Bryce Young.
  Author:
  Publish date:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - One of the main talking points regarding the offense is how the line would protect Bryce Young going into the season. It's a valid question, considering Young got sacked 39 times last season, the most in the SEC. (Alabama had 41 total last season, the other two on Jalen Milroe).

Fast forward to this season, Bryce has only been sacked six times, which is only more than Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart, Texas A&M's Haynes King and Florida's Anthony Richardson.

"You know, that’s a special player," Javion Cohen said about Young. "He's one of the main reasons why we are where we are today. It speaks a lot of volume for us and the work we put in this offseason, the trust the coaches have put in us to go out and perform on a daily basis. I’d like for it to be zero, but it’s better than 41.”

Cohen then shared how he's seen the line improve from week to week, and how coach Eric Wolford is hard on them to continue rising to the standard.

“We’re going there. We’re going there," Cohen said about the line's progression. "We haven’t knocked off all the goals that we wanted to obviously, giving up a few sacks here and there and trying to keep the running game keeping going. But we’re progressing each week."

Regarding how the offensive line can improve, Cohen said they just need to stay physical and keep a strong mentality, along with continuing "to protect the quarterback" and "continue to open up lanes for our skill players."

This Saturday against Mississippi State, the line has to contend with Nathaniel Watson and Tyrus Wheat, both of whom have three sacks on the season. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.

