At the halfway point of fall camp, it is still a little early for University of Alabama coach Nick Saban to see the personality and characteristics of his 2020 squad, but there are many players and position groups he is pleased with up until now.

On Wednesday evening he addressed the media via Zoom to offer perspective into what he is seeing with the Crimson Tide after its 10th practice of the year.

"Well, I really can't say, you know, there's so many variables right now," Saban said. "Young players that have that need to mature into roles, new leaders, new people playing new positions. We just haven't had enough continuity in practice, I think, for that to develop yet. It is developing and I'm not disappointed in the way it's developing.

"I just think it's too early to call and with the circumstances being as they are, and the unknowns and doing things differently, like we've had to do things, it's different for players is different for coaches is different for everyone. We may not know until we play. So, I don't know if I'll be able to answer that question until we play."



While it is hard to see the makeup of a team this early, especially during COVID-19 when you do not who will be out there each and every day of practice, Saban was asked about certain positions and players that have impressed up to this point.

For starters, one of the newcomers, UNC transfer tight end Carl Tucker Jr., garnered a rave review from redshirt-senior tight end Miller Forristall earlier this week, and Saban was no different.

"Carl has done a really good job," Saban said. "He’s a very good blocker. He’s got some explosive power. He plays with toughness. He’s a good receiver. He’s got good hands. He’s a smart guy. I think his experience has helped him adapt very quickly to the offense, and I certainly think he’s going to contribute to our team in a very positive way this year."

Redshirt-junior defensive end LaBryan Ray is healthy once again and looks to make an enormous impact in the trenches this season. Saban went into what kind of player a fully-healthy Ray could be for a full 10 games,

"LaBryan played great last year for the three games he was able to play in," Saban said. "He adds something to us that we don’t have. He’s athletic. He’s got initial quickness. He’s very positive in terms of pass rush and being able to play space plays because he can run and he is athletic. And need more guys to be like that on our team on the defensive line. There’s too much spread, too many loose plays in football right now that athletic guys that can run are really, really important to being a good defensive team. And I think that’s the biggest thing that he adds, and we need more players to play like him."

Former Alabama right tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. is off to the NFL with the Cleveland Browns, so the Crimson Tide have chosen Evan Neal to replace him at that spot, moving the sophomore from guard.

"He’s done great," Saban said. "He’s had a really good camp. He’s very powerful. He’s a prototype right tackle in my opinion for everything that we would look for. He’s very athletic for his size and he’s a good pass-blocker. He’s long. He’s hard to get around. He’s smart. He’s conscientious. He’s a hard worker. So I’ve been really, really pleased with his performance."

Even senior offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood said Neal has done "better than I expected" in camp so far.

Lastly, Alabama will have to replace the production of Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III from a year ago, and it helps when you have pass catchers, senior DeVonta Smith and junior Jaylen Waddle returning.

Depth at the wide receiver position is crucial in a Steve Sarkisian-led offense, and this year, the Crimson Tide must turn to some younger guys on the depth chart to fill in key roles.

"I think we have several receivers that are doing a nice job," Saban said. "Obviously we lost two great players and we have two great players coming back, and those two guys are both playing like great players. [John] Metchie has done a really, really good job, so we have a lot of confidence in him. Slade Bolden has done a good job. We have confidence in him. Those are the experienced guys. And then these freshmen -- Javon Baker has shown promise. I think they all have; I just think they need to develop consistency in A) knowing what to do, and B) going out there and playing with confidence.

"So far, Baker's had the most continuity. He's missed the least amount of practices, he's been out there the most, he's a very competitive guy. So he's done a good job so far. So I'm pleased with that entire core. Xavier Williams has shown improvement. The whole group, I think, is showing some marked improvement from last year, and they all need to continue to grow and develop, but I'm pleased with the group."