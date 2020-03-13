Alabama Tight End Giles Amos Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football redshirt-senior Giles Amos entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal on Friday.

Amos will be a graduate transfer.

Amos saw action in nine games for the Crimson Tide in 2019, but saw only one reception for five yards.

Matt Zenitz of AL.com was the first to report the news.

With Amos' potential departure, the Crimson Tide still fields five tight ends on its roster, including Miller Forristall who, like Amos, is also a fifth-year senior.

Forristall led the Crimson Tide tight ends in both receptions (15) and receiving yards (167), and also acquired four touchdowns in nine games played. Forristall missed the other four games of the season due to a throat injury he suffered against Arkansas on Oct. 26.

Redshirt-junior Major Tennison, sophomore Jahleel Billingsley and redshirt-sophomores Cameron Latu and Michael Parker make up the remaining Alabama tight ends.