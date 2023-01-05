Skip to main content

Henry To'o To'o Enters His Name Into the 2023 NFL Draft

The senior linebacker from Sacramento, Calif. is headed to play at the next level after two seasons at Tennessee and two seasons at Alabama.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Alabama Crimson Tide is losing another veteran on its 2022 defense.

Linebacker Henry To'o To'o announced Wednesday that he will be entering his name into the 2023 NFL Draft, forgoing his extra year of eligibility.

To'o To'o transferred to the Crimson Tide after two years at Tennessee in 2021. At Alabama, To'o To'o recorded 205 total tackles, 6.5 sacks and a forced fumble in two seasons. He was the anchor of the Crimson Tide defense in the middle.

"[…] I am excited to announce that I will be pursuing my lifelong dream of playing in the NFL by declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft," To'o To'o said on Instagram.

To'o To'o is another loss to what was a strong Alabama defense in 2022. The Crimson Tide has already lost Will Anderson Jr., Brian Branch, Jordan Battle, DJ Dale, Byron Young, Jaylen Moody, DeMarcco Hellams and Eli Ricks.

Stepping in at middle linebacker next season for Alabama will be a combination of Deontae Lawson, Shawn Murphy, Jihaad Campbell and Kendrick Blackshire.

To'o To'o is sure to be missed in the middle of the Crimson Tide defense next season.

