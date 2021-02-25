Herbert Jones Named to Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Semifinalist

Jones one of 10 in the nation named to the list

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama forward Herbert Jones is one of 10 players from around the country who has been named to the 2021 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Semifinalist, the Atlanta Tip Off Club announced on Thursday.

Herbert Jones

Considered one of the top defensive players in the country, the Greensboro, Ala., native is known for his toughness, athleticism, length and ability to guard at a high level

Anchors the nation’s fourth-ranked defense in terms of defensive efficiency, according to KenPom.com

Leads team in rebounding (5.7 rpg), steals (1.7 spg), charges taken (12), deflections (80), floor dives (16) and blocked shots (25 total, 1.1 bpg)

Has collected a team-leading 479 Blue Collar Points (BCP) – a system that includes players receiving points each game for deflections, steals, blocks, rebounds, floor dives and charges

The 6-8, 210-pound forward is 152.5 better than the next closest player in Blue Collar Points

Has earned the team’s “Hard Hat Award” as the BCP single-game point leader in 12 of the Tide’s 24 games, with the next closest player earning three Hard Hat Awards

2021 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Semifinalists

C Charles Bassey, Western Kentucky

G Kihei Clark, Virgina

G Marcus Garrett, Kansas

G Jacob Gilyard, Richmond

F/G Herbert Jones, Alabama

G Davion Mitchell, Baylor

F Evan Mobley, USC

F Yves Pons, Tennessee

C Neemias Queta, Utah State

F/G Mark Vital, Baylor