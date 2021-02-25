All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Search

Herbert Jones Named to Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Semifinalist

Jones one of 10 in the nation named to the list
Author:
Updated:
Original:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama forward Herbert Jones is one of 10 players from around the country who has been named to the 2021 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Semifinalist, the Atlanta Tip Off Club announced on Thursday.

Herbert Jones

  • Considered one of the top defensive players in the country, the Greensboro, Ala., native is known for his toughness, athleticism, length and ability to guard at a high level
  • Anchors the nation’s fourth-ranked defense in terms of defensive efficiency, according to KenPom.com
  • Leads team in rebounding (5.7 rpg), steals (1.7 spg), charges taken (12), deflections (80), floor dives (16) and blocked shots (25 total, 1.1 bpg)
  • Has collected a team-leading 479 Blue Collar Points (BCP) – a system that includes players receiving points each game for deflections, steals, blocks, rebounds, floor dives and charges
  • The 6-8, 210-pound forward is 152.5 better than the next closest player in Blue Collar Points
  • Has earned the team’s “Hard Hat Award” as the BCP single-game point leader in 12 of the Tide’s 24 games, with the next closest player earning three Hard Hat Awards

2021 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Semifinalists

C Charles Bassey, Western Kentucky 

G Kihei Clark, Virgina 

G Marcus Garrett, Kansas

G Jacob Gilyard, Richmond

F/G Herbert Jones, Alabama

G Davion Mitchell, Baylor

F Evan Mobley, USC

F Yves Pons, Tennessee

C Neemias Queta, Utah State

F/G Mark Vital, Baylor

Things are on the up and up at the Rhoads House.
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Softball Preps for Easton Crimson Classic

Herbert Jones vs Georgia - February 13, 2021
All Things Bama

Herbert Jones Named to Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Semifinalist

1966-67 Alabama men's basketball media guide cover
History

Throwback Thursday: 1966-67 Alabama Men's Basketball

Juwan Gary at Arkansas - Feb. 24, 2021
All Things Bama

Juwan Gary's Return Signifies Positive Momentum for Alabama Basketball

Crimson Tikes: Brady Blues
All Things Bama

Throwback Crimson Tikes: Brady Blues

Dixie Howell (right) and Don Hutson (left) and Alabama coach Frank Thomas greet Southern Cal coach Howard Jones at the Rose Bowl.
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 25, 2021

_RS20379
All Things Bama

No. 6 Alabama Basketball Falters Late in 81-66 Loss to No. 20 Arkansas

Alabama softball pitcher Saran Cornell
All Things Bama

Alabama Softball Continues Early-Season Roll Against UAB