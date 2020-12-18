Nick Saban Previews the SEC Championship Game Live on Hey Coach

Eli Gold makes his return to Baumhower's Victory Grille after battling COVID-19 with his wife for the past couple of weeks

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After drumming Arkansas in Fayetteville last week by a score of 52-3, Alabama football head coach Nick Saban will preview his team's upcoming matchup against the Florida Gators at the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta.

Host Eli Gold makes his return to the set of Hey Coach after he and his wife Claudette battled COVID-19 last week. Both he and his wife have officially recovered.

The Florida Gators head into Atlanta as the No. 7 team in the country after losing last Saturday night at home to the LSU Tigers. While the Gators did drop a spot, they are still well within reach of making the College Football Playoff should they be able to defeat the Crimson Tide this Saturday night.

Saban and Alabama on the other hand wrapped up a perfect 10-0 season this past Saturday against Arkansas. The Crimson Tide remained the No. 1 team in the country according to the CFP committee and are a sure lock for the playoff should they win in Atlanta.

Gold and Saban will preview tonight’s game along with a-yet-to-be-announced media guest. Former Alabama safety Rashad Johnson will also be a guest for the first 30 minutes of the show before Saban from 6:30 to 7 p.m. CT.

Stay tuned for live updates from the Dec. 17 edition of Hey Coach from Baumhower’s Victory Grille in Tuscaloosa:

Hey Coach Live Updates Thread:

Hey Coach is slated to being at 6:30 p.m. CT, with Saban making his appearance around 7 p.m.

Former Alabama safety Rashad Johnson is the first guest on the show and will be on for the first 30 minutes.

Johnson said that Florida tight end Kyle Pitts is the best player on the Gators in his mind and is looking forward to seeing how Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding and his defense works to defend him this coming Saturday night.

Johnson noted that Kyle Trask's decision-making abilities is what makes him such a dangerous threat against Alabama. While the Gators don't have a very good running game, they haven't really needed to have one with Trask under center.

Gold just announced that former Alabama quarterback John Parker Wilson will be the next guest and will be on next segment.

Wilson said that Alabama's key to victory is balance on offense. He said that he feels that it has been the recipe for success so far this season, so if the Crimson Tide can keep that up for 60 more minutes and balance the ball between the rushing and passing game, a win is likely.

Wilson said another key is for offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian to be creative with his play calling and to find interesting ways to get players the football.

Cecil Hurt of the Tuscaloosa News was just announced as tonight's media guest.

Both Hurt and Saban are live at Baumhower's. Saban apologized for being slightly late.

Saban mentions that Pitts is a mismatch that they're concentrating on. He also said that he believes that Pitts not playing last week against LSU was probably one of the reasons the Gators fell to the Tigers.