How College Football Could Learn From Pro Leagues Restarting Soon

Tyler Martin

I do not know about you, but I have felt like a kid on Christmas morning all week so far.

We are just a couple days away from Major League Baseball's Opening Day, and roughly a week or so out from the restart of the NBA and NHL, respectively. 

If all goes smoothly, we will have four of the five major sports leagues up and running with live competition and the NFL set to start training camp on July 28. 

But the sport that is still in the unknown right now, is college football. 

When SEC campuses opened up for voluntary workouts, we saw positive COVID-19 cases at multiple schools like Alabama, Ole Miss, Auburn, Arkansas, Florida, LSU, Mississippi State, and Texas A&M. Following the weekend of Fourth of July, Tennessee had a number of positive cases as well. 

Since then, according to league commissioner Greg Sankey, the percentage of positive cases at member institutions have been rapidly declining.  

Sankey will also appear on HBO's Real Sports Tuesday night that could reveal more information about how the league is handling the pandemic. 

College football officials, including Sankey, will be closely monitoring what happens with the professional sports leagues around the country in order to make a final decision regarding the upcoming 2020 season. 

While the NBA and MLS are in a bubble down in Orlando, Fla., and the NHL will be in two respective bubbles in Toronto and Edmonton, the MLB is the only pro league that will have live games where teams travel and play in their own home stadiums. 

So, the MLB will be what closely resembles college football given the amount of travel involved. Over the weekend, multiple media outlets reported that the league had collected 10,548 samples in the last week and it brought back only six positive cases, which is a 0.0005 percent positivity rate.   

During its initial round of testing two weeks ago, it had taken 3,185 samples and 38 positive tests came back. 

As for the 'bubble' leagues, the NBA has reported zero positive tests from 346 players since July 13, the MLS administered 1,168 tests and zero were positive as of July 20, and the NHL only had two positive tests after 2,600 tests. 

The protocols are working and ensuring safety, and for college football, it was a step in the right direction when the NCAA enacted uniform testing standards across all Power Five conferences. 

Not to mention, the NFL and NFLPA just agreed on daily testing ahead of the start of training camp, and the NCAA should follow suit with that as well.

One could make the argument that college campuses are essentially 'bubbles', and that student-athletes could be safer there than everywhere else in the country, given the advanced medical treatment and testing most Power Five schools have access to. 

Optimism is trending in the right direction. Professional leagues are setting the tone for how to operate amidst a pandemic and it just might give college football hope for a season of some sorts.

BamaCentral's own Tyler Martin breaks it all down in the latest edition of Talk of the Tide.

Joey Blackwell
Joey Blackwell

Editor

We'll just have to wait and see.

BamaCentral

