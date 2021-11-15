Miles "feels like a shooter again" and has been a dangerous weapon for the Crimson Tide off the bench.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Through two games, Darius Miles is leading Alabama basketball in three-point percentage at 85.7%. He started the season by making his first six three point attempts.

This didn't just happen by accident. Miles has spent hundreds of hours in the gym in the offseason getting up thousands of shots per week to prepare for this season.

"Really just working on my game honestly, staying in the gym two, three times a day," Miles said about his offseason work. "Kind of was in a shooting slump to start the summer and at the start of preseason, but I feel like the hard work’s starting to pay off."

In the offseason over the summer, coaches are only allowed eight hours per week with the players according to Alabama coach Nate Oats. Four of those hours are spent in the weight room, so that means there are only four mandated hours on the court each week.

“If all you're doing is working out four hours on the floor a week, you're not trying to be very good," Oats said.

The coaches encourage players to spend extra time in the gym, but ultimately each player has to make that decision for themselves. And according to Oats and Miles' teammates, it was a decision that Miles definitely

"There's a lot of time that they need to do on their own if they want to be the caliber player that they say they want to be," Oats said. "I think Darius took that to heart. He’s been in the gym shooting a lot. I know he’s put a ton of time into it. He hit is first six three-pointers this year ,which has been huge for us."

Miles said he got out of his offseason shooting slump by staying consistent in the gym and getting up anywhere from 3,000 to 5,000 shots a week. He realized he was out of the slump for good after the Louisiana Tech game.

"I knew I was out of the slump after the first game when they came into the locker room and told me I went 3-3," Miles said. "I didn’t know I was 3-3, but when they told me, I was like, ‘oh OK, I feel like a shooter again.’ So that was good."

Even though he only averaged 2.2 points per game in 4.3 minutes per game last season, his results this year come as no shock to his teammates. Though it's a small sample size just two games in, so far this season Miles is averaging 12 points and 17 minutes per game.

Guards Jaden Shackelford and Jahvon Quinerly both described after the first game against Louisiana Tech, in which Miles finished with 11 points and three rebounds, how hard of a worker he is.

"He did everything he was supposed to do that game," Shackelford said. "It’s no surprise to us. I’m just super proud of him. He’s a guy that’s going to be a key player for us this year, so he can help us a lot."

Quinerly said Miles' performance has been no surprise to him at all.

"He puts in a crazy amount of work, we all do really," Quinerly said. "We all push each other like I said, and you know, it's really just boosting his confidence. Coming off the bench is not an easy thing to do at all, so just making sure he’s ready when his number’s called, that’s real important. After a performance like that, you just got to pat him on the back and tell him keep it up."

Quinerly knows a lot about coming off the bench as it's something he did for the majority of last season. Now, he's earned the role as starting point guard, but out of anyone he knows the value that a player can bring from the bench.

And that's what Oats wants to see from his team. It's also part of the reason why this Alabama basketball team has gotten off to such a hot start shooting. It is a team full of hard workers, not just Miles.

The offseason preparation is what Quinerly credited on Friday night for Alabama's cohesion on offense so early in the season after losing several key guys from last year's team.

Seven different players have already had double-digit scoring games for the Crimson Tide this season. Miles is the only one to do it off the bench twice.

"I tell our guys the hard work's always going to pay off," Oats said. "It's not always gonna pay off the next day, the next week, but it'll eventually pay off, and I think he's one of those guys that keep shooting, keep shooting, keep shooting all summer, all fall eventually it's gonna pay off, and it's starting to pay off for him."