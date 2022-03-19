How Losing Jahvon Quinerly Impacted Alabama in NCAA Loss to Notre Dame

Without its starting point guard on the floor, the Crimson Tide struggled to get anything going on offense.

SAN DIEGO — Less than four minutes into Alabama's opening game of the NCAA Tournament, the team lost its starting point guard for the rest of the game to a knee injury.

Jahvon Quinerly, one of Alabama's most experienced and successful postseason players during the Crimson Tide's run last season, barely got any time on the court in the 78-64 loss to Notre Dame.

Before the tournament began, Alabama head coach Nate Oats said his team goes how the guard goes, and it was tough sledding once Quinerly had to exit the game.

"We couldn't guard them early," said Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey. "And certainly they're a different team when Quinerly goes down, and it looked bad and I feel for him because he's a heck of a guard."

Without Quinerly, the Alabama offense really struggled to get anything going consistently on offense. There were multiple scoring droughts throughout the game, and the 64 points are Alabama's second lowest total output of the season and lowest since the 66-55 loss to Kentucky on Feb. 5

Brey said that with Quinerly gone, it really allowed his defense to only have to focus on one guard at a time instead of having the constant threat of worrying about Quinerly plus either Jaden Shackelford or Keon Ellis simultaneously.

"Definitely a big loss," Ellis said about losing Quinerly. "He's the starting point guard, so he's a big piece of what we do. We definitely felt the impact of losing him. But just, like I said, no one expected that three minutes into the game. So then it was just was JD's turn to step up and fill that role. Like Coach said, life happens. You never know when your time is coming. It was definitely a big loss for us."

As Ellis mentioned, freshman JD Davison had to step up and play significant minutes at the point guard position with Quinerly out. He finished with 11 points and nine assists but also had six costly turnovers in 36 minutes. Oats said he thought Davison played well, especially as a freshman in an NCAA tournament game. The freshman had to shift his mindset a little bit when assuming the lead point guard role.

"It was go out there and lead the guys in all aspects of the game," Davison said. "They just helped me pick my head up and told me to go out there. Told me, you're a freshman, just go out there and lead the guys and try to win this game.”



Last year during Alabama's SEC and NCAA tournament runs, Quinerly averaged 15.3 points and 4.2 assists per game in the Crimson Tide's six postseason games. Oats said he thought Quinerly was super locked in and ready to make another run this year.

"I thought he was ready to play," Oats said. "I thought he'd had a great few weeks of practice. At voluntary shooting deal last night, he was the only guy that went. Shot it really well. I thought he was ready to play, and three minutes into the game he gets the knee injury, can't play the rest of the game. Life happens. Adversity hits and you've got to face it."

Alabama was facing a veteran-laden team in Notre Dame, and struggled without one of its most veteran players. For Oats, this also ties back to how Alabama finished the season. If his team finished stronger in conference play, the Crimson Tide was set to finish with at least a top-five seed, but potentially higher. However, Alabama sputtered down the stretch and landed a 6-seed.

"Maybe we could withstand Quinerly going down if we had been a 3 seed today and played a 14 seed instead of having to play a Notre Dame that is really experienced like we did," Oats said.

According to Ellis, Quinerly spoke to the team at halftime and tried to rally his teammates for a second-half comeback after trailing 41-36. Davison came out of the half with six quick points to cut the deficit to two, but then the Crimson Tide went on a five-minute scoring drought where Quinerly could have provided a spark.

Shackelford tried to get things going multiple times, but had trouble finishing at the rim. He went 4-17 from the floor and had 13 points. Ellis led Alabama in scoring with 16, but scored several of the points late in the game when it was already out of reach.

Oats said Quinerly will be further evaluated and get an MRI when the team gets back to Alabama.

"Disappointed for him because he's going to graduate this spring," Oats said. "He was going to test the draft process. His plan was to go be a professional. It's obviously going to put a big chink in those plans. He's a good kid. His parents are great. They were in there at halftime. Tough situation for him. But the doctor didn't think it was good. We just don't want to speculate on what it is yet until we get an MRI."