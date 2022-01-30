How to Watch: Alabama Basketball at No. 1 Auburn

Everything you need to know about the Crimson Tide's appearance with the Tigers, including TV listings and matchup information.

Alabama. Auburn. It's a rivalry that transcends the various sports on each university's campus.

While football and the Iron Bowl might be the rivalry game that people across the country most often think of when it comes to the bitterness between the Crimson Tide and the Tigers, the recent success of both athletics programs in basketball has quickly upped the level of intensity.

For Alabama, it comes into Tuesday's game against Auburn as the defending SEC Champions, having won both the SEC tournament and regular-season titles in 2020. To add insult to injury, the Crimson Tide swept the Tigers last season, and coach Nate Oats owns a 3-2 record against Bruce Pearl.

For Auburn, it was named the No. 1 team in the nation for the first time in program history just last week. With an impressive 20-1 record and showing no signs of slowing down, Pearl and his Tigers have quickly rose to become one of the most dominant teams in college basketball this season. Auburn also already holds a win over the heads of Alabama this season, having won 81-77 at Coleman Coliseum back on Jan. 11.

While football might reserve the right to have the game dubbed the 'Iron Bowl', sparks will definitely fly between the Crimson Tide and the Tigers when the two square off for the final time this regular season.

Here's everything you need to know about Alabama's Tuesday matchup at Auburn:

How to Watch:

Who: Alabama (14-7, 4-4 SEC) vs. No. 1 Auburn (20-1, 8-0)

When: 8 p.m. CT, Tuesday

Where: Auburn Arena, Auburn, Ala.

TV: ESPN

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network with Chris Stewart (play-by-play), Bryan Passink (analyst) and Roger Hoover (sideline) on the call. The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide picked up arguably its biggest win of the season on Saturday when it downed No. 4 Baylor 87-78. Alabama seemingly corrected all of its mistakes that it had committed at Georgia, most notably improved effort.

Last time out, Auburn: The Tigers continued its dominating season by taking down Oklahoma 86-68 inside Auburn Arena. With the win, Auburn improved its win streak to 17 games, with the last (and only) time the Tigers lost being way back on Nov. 24 against UConn at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

The series: Alabama and Auburn have met a total of 165 times, with Tuesday's matchup marking the 166th meeting. All-time, the Crimson Tide holds a 99-66 record over the Tigers. Since Nate Oats was hired in the spring of 2019, Alabama holds a 3-2 record against Auburn, including a season sweep in 2020. However, in the two teams' most recent matchup back on Jan. 11, Bruce Pearl and his Tigers left Coleman Coliseum with an 81-77 victory.