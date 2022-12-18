How to Watch: Alabama Basketball vs Jackson State

On Tuesday evening at Coleman Coliseum, Mo Williams comes home.

Williams played point guard for Alabama basketball from 2001-03 before playing 13 seasons in the NBA. Now, Williams is the head coach of Jackson State, who will travel to play Alabama on Tuesday.

While Alabama is coming off of a 100-90 loss to Gonzaga in the C.M. Newton Classic, the Crimson Tide is off to a solid 9-2 start — including not one, but two wins over No. 1-ranked opponents in North Carolina and Houston. It's been an impressive start for Alabama, which couldn't be more opposite that of Jackson State.

Over its first 11 games, the Tigers have a record of 1-10. It's lone win was a 69-68 victory over SMU, but that is the extent of the team's success. Jackson State's worse loss of the season was also its most recent, a 102-52 loss to Texas Tech.

The game might not amount to much on Alabama's NCAA Tournament resume, but it will still provide an opportunity for the Crimson Tide to get back in its rhythm heading into SEC play after the Christmas holiday break.

Here's everything you need to know about the Crimson Tide's game against the Tigers:

How to Watch Alabama vs Jackson State

Who: No. 4 Alabama (9-2) vs Jackson State (1-10)

When: 6 p.m. CT, Tuesday

Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

TV: SEC Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart; Analyst: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

Series: Alabama leads the all-time series vs Jackson State 3-0.

Last Meeting: On Nov. 17, 2009, Alabama defeated Jackson State 86-69. Of the Crimson Tide starters, Mikhail Torrance and JaMychal Green lead with 13 points each, while Torrance amassed a solid eight assists. However, it was the Alabama bench that stole the show. Tony Mitchell recorded a team-leading 23 points alongside five rebounds, while Charvez Davis amassed 16 points of his own in the win.

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide lost for the second-consecutive year in the C.M. Newton Classic, this time to Gonzaga by a final score of 100-90. Alabama rocketed out of the gate to a 20-11 lead, but Drew Timme and the Bulldogs had other plans. Brandon Miller led the Crimson Tide with a massive 36 points, followed by Jaden Bradley with his 18 points. Alabama was able to cut into the Gonzaga lead at multiple points in the second half, but the Crimson Tide's defense could not stop the Bulldogs's offense.

Last time out, Jackson State: It was an ugly outing for the Tigers on Saturday against Texas Tech as Jackson State was thumped by the Red Raiders 102-52. The game marked the Tigers' 10th loss out of its first 11 games. Keionte Cornelius led the Tigers with 12 points while Jamarcus Jones had 10, but neither were nearly enough in the Jackson State loss.

