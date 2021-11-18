How to Watch Alabama Soccer vs. BYU in NCAA Tournament

The Alabama women's soccer team advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history after defeating Clemson in the opening round of play.

That's the good news. The not-so-good new is that Alabama (11-9-1, 5-4-1 SEC) faces No. 13-ranked and fourth-seeded BYU (14-4-1, 8-1 West Coast Conference).

The winner will move on to play on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT against the winner of top-seeded Virginia and Milwaukee.

Who: Alabama vs. BYU

What: NCAA Tournament, second round

Where: Klöckner Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia

When: 3 p.m. CT

How to Watch: You have three options.

ACC Network Extra ESPN app and WatchESPN.com for ACC Network subscribers. Hit this link Live Video.

Also: Live Stats

Allie Berk netted the program's fifth all-time tournament goal to lead Alabama to a 1-0 victory at Clemson. She scored in the fourth minute off a cross from Riley Tanner, and the Tigers were unable to match it as McKinley Crone five five saves while notching her sixth shutout of the season.

It was Berk's third career goal and second game winner, while Tanner recorded her second assist in a UA uniform.

Clemson came into the game as the No. 11 scoring offense in the nation, averaging 2.74 goals a game for a total of 52 this season

Alabama was just the third team to keep Clemson scoreless this season, the other two being then-No. 4 North Carolina and then-No. 1 Virginia. The Crimson Tide has held seven teams scoreless, including No. 19 Auburn and No. 24 LSU.

Alabama is making its fourth NCAA Tournament appearance and first since 2017. Ashlynn Serepca leads the team in points with 13 while Serepca and Kate Henderson are tied for the team lead in goals with five.

Scouting BYU

Alabama and BYU will meet for just the second time. The Cougars won the initial meeting in 2019, 1-0, on an early goal.

The Cougars are coming off a recent 6-0 win over New Mexico in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

BYU earned an automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament after winning the West Coast Championships with a 1-0 double-overtime win over No. 16 Pepperdine.

The Cougars are led by Mikayla Colohan, who has 39 points on 13 goals and 13 assists. Cameron Tucker leads the team in goals with 14.

Cassidy Smith has 43 saves and a 0.653 goals against average

SEC in the NCAA Tournament

The SEC had seven teams make the NCAA Tournament field. Alabama is one of four still remaining, joining Tennessee, Arkansas and South Carolina (which upset UNC in the first round).

Friday's second-around schedule includes:

Washington St. vs. 3-seeded Tennessee, at Ann Arbor, Mich., 1 CT

South Carolina vs. Hofstra, at Los Angeles, Calif., 1 pm CT

Virginia Tech at 2-seeded Arkansas, at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.