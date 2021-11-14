How to Watch Arkansas Razorbacks at Alabama Crimson Tide, TV, Time, SEC Schedule

The Crimson Tide will look to clinch the SEC West on Saturday, but first it must take down coach Sam Pittman and his Razorbacks.

No. 2 Alabama football took care of business against New Mexico State last Saturday, but No. 25 Arkansas will look to spoil the party this coming weekend.

While the Razorbacks' season hasn't gone as well as fans had hoped after a 4-0 start to the season, Arkansas is no slouch. So far this season, the Razorbacks have picked up wins vs both Texas and Texas A&M as well as taken down Mississippi State and LSU, so beating big teams hasn't exactly been an abnormal occurrence.

With a win, Alabama will clinch the SEC West and a spot in the SEC Championship Game. With College Football Playoff hopes still within reach of the 9-1 Crimson Tide, Alabama will no doubt be looking to end things early inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

How to Alabama vs Arkansas

Who: Arkansas at Alabama

When: 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 20

Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium

TV: Fubo.TV (Start with a 7-day free trial), CBS

Opening line per SI Sportsbook: TBD

Series: The Crimson Tide and the Razorbacks have met a total of 29 times all-time, with Alabama holding a 21-8 edge in the series. The Crimson Tide holds a 13-game winning streak over the Razorbacks and will look to make it 14 as it seeks to clinch the SEC West.

Last time out: Alabama is coming off a lopsided 59-3 victory over New Mexico State. On a day where everything seemed to come together after a sluggish first couple of drives, the Crimson Tide recorded 587 yards of total offense while sacking NMSU quarterback Jonah Johnson seven times.

Arkansas is heading into Bryant-Denny Stadium a week after a thrilling 16-13 overtime win at LSU. The Razorbacks were able to rush for 171 yards on a Tigers defense that held Alabama to just six total rushing yards.

