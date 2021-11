How to Watch: College Basketball Week 1 Schedule, TV Info

Rejoice hoops fans! College basketball is finally here. There's a full slate of games when the season kicks off on Tuesday, and the games don't stop for days.

Here's the full Week 1 schedule, including TV info. Games can also be found on Fubo.TV.

All times Central. All schedules and networks subject to change.

Week One

Tuesday's games

Alcorn State at Washington State | 2:00 p.m.| PAC12

Manhattanville at Manhattan | 2:00 p.m.| ESPN3

Bethune-Cookman at South Florida | 3:00 p.m.| ESPN+

Mount St. Mary at No. 4 Villanova | 3:30 p.m.| FS1

District of Columbia at Howard | 4:00 p.m.

Bob Jones at Wofford | 4:00 p.m.| ESPN+

UC San Diego at California | 4:00 p.m.| PAC12

Akron at No. 17 Ohio State | 5:00 p.m. | ESPN2

Mary Baldwin at Winthrop| 5:00 p.m.

St Mary MD at Morgan State | 5:00 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Little Rock | 5:00 p.m.| ESPN+

Brescia at MTSU | 5:00 p.m.

Saint Peter's at VCU | 5:00 p.m.| ESPN+

Central Connecticut at No. 24 UConn | 5:30 p.m.

Emory & Henry at Radford | 5:30 p.m.| ESPN+

Eastern Michigan at Indiana | 5:30 p.m.| BTN

IUPUI at Butler | 5:45 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at No. 14 Alabama | 6:00 p.m.| SECN

No. 3 Kansas at Michigan State | 6:00 p.m.| ESPN

Bellarmine at No. 7 Purdue | 6:00 p.m.

Texas Southern at No. 13 Oregon | 6:00 p.m.| PAC12

UT Martin at No. 18 Tennessee | 6:00 p.m.| SECN

Loyala (MD) at No. 19 North Carolina | 6:00 p.m.| ACCN

Quinnipac at No. 21 Maryland | 6:00 p.m.

Siena at No. 23 St. Bonaventure | 6:00 p.m.| ESPN+

St Josephs at New Hampshire | 6:00 p.m.

Georgetown (KY) at E Kentucky | 6:00 p.m.

Wheeling Jesuit at Northern Kentucky | 6:00 p.m.

Emerson at Merrimack | 6:00 p.m.

Mid-Atl Achristian at Hampton | 6:00 p.m.| ESPN+

Hartford at Wagner | 6:00 p.m.

Brewton-Parker at Georgia State | 6:00 p.m.| ESPN+

Carlow at VMI | 6:00 p.m.| ESPN+

Rutgers-Camden at Princeton | 6:00 p.m.| ESPN+

N Greenville at Furman | 6:00 p.m.| ESPN+

Belmont at Ohio | 6:00 p.m.| ESPN+

Regis College at Holy Cross | 6:00 p.m.| ESPN+

Cairn at Deleware State | 6:00 p.m.

Lake Erie at Wright State | 6:00 p.m.| ESPN+

NC A&T at UNC Greensboro | 6:00 p.m.| ESPN+

Rivier at UMass Lowell | 6:00 p.m.| ESPN3

Johnson & Wales at Charleston Southern | 6:00 p.m.| ESPN+

Oakland at West Virginia | 6:00 p.m.| ESPN+

Northeastern at Colgate | 6:00 p.m.| ESPN+

SC Upstate at South Carolina | 6:00 p.m.| SECN+

FIU at Georgia | 6:00 p.m.| SECN+/ESPN+

SC State at Eastern Carolina | 6:00 p.m.| ESPN+

Evansville at Cincinnati | 6:00 p.m.| ESPN+

NC Central at Richmond | 6:00 p.m.| ESPN+

Boston at Rhode Island | 6:00 p.m.

Portland at Arizona State | 6:00 p.m.

Vassar at Yale | 6:00 p.m.| ESPN+

Morehouse at Harvard | 6:00 p.m.| ESPN+

Salve Regina at Brown | 6:00 p.m.| ESPN+

UIC at Dayton | 6:00 p.m.| ESPN+

Delaware at Davidson | 6:00 p.m.| ESPN+

Stony Brook at George Mason | 6:00 p.m.| ESPN+

Towson at Albany | 6:00 p.m.| ESPN3

Lafayette at Syracuse | 6:00 p.m.| ACCNX

The Citadel at Pitt | 6:00 p.m.| ACCNX/ESPN+

Presbyterian at Clemson | 6:00 p.m.| ACCNX

Trinity Baptist at Jacksonville | 6:00 p.m.| ESPN+

Monmouth at Charlotte | 6:00 p.m.

Fairfield at Providence | 6:00 p.m.

Rider at Duquesne | 6:00 p.m.| ESPN+

Appalachian State at Iona | 6:00 p.m.| ESPN3

Ball State at Georgia Southern | 6:00 p.m.| ESPN+

Toledo at Valparaiso | 6:00 p.m.| ESPN+

Fisher College at Bryant | 6:30 p.m.

Florida Memorial at Stetson | 6:30 p.m.|

Miami (OH) at Georgia Tech | 6:30 p.m.| ACCNX

LSU Alexandria at SF Austin | 6:30 p.m.| ESPN+

Florida National at FGCU | 6:30 p.m.| ESPN+

Ferrum at Coastal Carolina | 6:30 p.m.| ESPN+

Texas State at Incarnate Word | 6:30 p.m.

SUNY-New Paltz at Army | 6:30 p.m.| ESPN+

Earlham at Purdue FW| 6:30 p.m.| ESPN+

UNC Ashville at UAB | 6:30 p.m.

William Pearce at Campbell | 6:30 p.m.| ESPN+

UMBC at UMass | 6:30 p.m.| ESPN+

New Orleans at Ole Miss | 6:30 p.m.

Cornell at Binghamton | 6:30 p.m.| ESPN3

Canisus at Miami | 6:30 p.m.| ACCNX

Niagara at Xavier | 6:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Western Carolina | 6:30 p.m.| ESPN+

Miss Valley State at St. Johns | 6:45 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at No. 12 Memphis | 7:00 p.m.| ESPN+

Hofstra at No. 15 Houston | 7:00 p.m.| ESPN+

Mercer at No. 16 Arkansas | 7:00 p.m.| SECN+

Morehead State at No. 22 Auburn | 7:00 p.m.| SECN+

Spring Hill at South Alabama | 7:00 p.m.| ESPN+

Tennessee State at Alabama A&M | 7:00 p.m.

Bridgewater at Norfolk State | 7:00 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Tulane | 7:00 p.m.| ESPN+

Cumberland at Murray State | 7:00 p.m.| ESPN+

Alabama State at Western Kentucky | 7:00 p.m.| ESPN+

Maryville at Samford | 7:00 p.m.| ESPN+

TN Southern at Austin Peay | 7:00 p.m.| ESPN+

Shenandoah at High Point | 7:00 p.m.| ESPN+

William Carey at Southern Miss | 7:00 p.m.

Nicholls at Northern Iowa | 7:00 p.m.| ESPN3

SE Missouri State at Missouri State | 7:00 p.m.| ESPN+

UT Arlington at Oklahoma State | 7:00 p.m.| ESPN+

Indiana State at Green Bay | 7:00 p.m.| ESPN+

UNC Wilmington at Illinois State | 7:00 p.m.| ESPN3

Neumann College at Drexel | 7:00 p.m.

St Francis at Wisconsin | 7:00 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Northwestern | 7:00 p.m.

Western Illinois at Nebraska | 7:00 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota | 7:00 p.m.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Creighton | 7:00 p.m.| FS1

UL Monroe at LSU | 7:00 p.m.| SECN+

Elon at Florida | 7:00 p.m.| SECN+

MD-Eastern at Saint Joseph's | 7:00 p.m.| ESPN+

Sacred Heart at La Salle | 7:00 p.m.| ESPN+

St Francis at George Washington | 7:00 p.m.| ESPN+

Texas Lutheran at Texas A&M Corpus Christi | 7:00 p.m.

McNeese at SMU | 7:00 p.m.| ESPN+

Northwestern State at Oklahoma | 7:00 p.m.

Texas A&M International at UT Rio Grande | 7:00 p.m.| ESPN+

Abilene Christian at Utah | 7:00 p.m.

Wiley at Lamar | 7:00 p.m.| ESPN+

St Thomas at Chicago State | 7:00 p.m.| ESPN+

Columbia at Fordham | 7:00 p.m.| ESPN+

Coppin State at Loyola Chicago | 7:00 p.m.| ESPN3

Bucknell at NC State | 7:00 p.m.| ACCNX/ESPN+

Maine at Virginia Tech | 7:00 p.m.| ACCNX

Dartmouth at Boston College | 7:00 p.m.| ACCNX

Jacksonville State at Wichita State | 7:00 p.m.| ESPN+

North Florida at Texas Tech | 7:00 p.m.| ESPN+

Central Arkansas at Saint Louis | 7:00 p.m.| ESPN+

Birmingham Southern at Lipscomb | 7:00 p.m.| ESPN+

Kennesaw State at Iowa State | 7:00 p.m.| ESPN+

Hastings at Omaha | 7:00 p.m.

Milwaukee at North Dakota | 7:00 p.m.

Concordia at North Dakota State | 7:00 p.m.| ESPN3

Marist at American | 7:00 p.m.| ESPN+

Central Michigan at Missouri | 7:00 p.m.| SECN+

Coe College at Drake | 7:00 p.m.| ESPN3

Pepperdine at Rice | 7:20 p.m.| ESPN+

Jackson State at No. 11 Illinois | 7:30 p.m.| BTN

Oklahoma Christian at North Texas | 7:30 p.m.

West Florida at Louisiana | 7:30 p.m.| ESPN+

Carver College at Troy | 7:30 p.m.| ESPN+

Harding at Arkansas State | 7:30 p.m.| ESPN3

Trinity at UTSA | 7:30 p.m.

SIUE at Marquette | 7:30 p.m.| FS2

Dixie State at No. 1 Gonzaga | 8:00 p.m.

Houston Baptist at No. 5 Texas | 8:00 p.m.| LHN

Navy at No. 25 Virginia | 8:00 p.m.| ACCN

CSU Northridge at USC | 8:00 p.m.| PAC12

UC Irvine at New Mexico State | 8:00 p.m.| ESPN+



W New Mexico at UTEP | 8:00 p.m.

West Colorado at Weber State | 8:00 p.m.| ESPN+

Bethseda at Southern Utah | 8:00 p.m.| ESPN+

Eastern Oregon at Idaho State | 8:00 p.m.| ESPN+

Grambling at Grand Canyon | 8:00 p.m.

Utah Valley at Boise State | 8:00 p.m.

CSU Fullerton at Santa Clara | 8:00 p.m.

Southern at Louisville | 8:00 p.m.

Regis at Denver | 8:00 p.m.

Bradley at South Dakota State | 8:15 p.m.| ESPN+

No. 10 Kentucky vs. No. 9 Duke | 8:30 p.m.| ESPN

UC Davis at Utah State | 8:30 p.m.

Dickinson State at Montana | 8:30 p.m.| ESPN+

Oral Roberts at Colorado State | 8:30 p.m.

Westcliff at Cal Poly | 8:30 p.m.| ESPN+

Tarleton at Stanford | 9:00 p.m.

William Jessup at Sacramento State | 9:00 p.m.| ESPN+

Montana State at Colorado | 9:00 p.m.

UC Riverside at San Diego State | 9:00 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Nevada | 9:00 p.m.

Fresno Pacific at Fresno State | 9:00 p.m.

Longwood at Iowa | 9:00 p.m.| BTN

San Francisco State at California Baptists | 9:00 p.m.| ESPN+

Chattanooga at LMU | 9:00 p.m.

Cleveland State at BYU | 9:00 p.m.

Prairie View at Saint Mary's | 9:00 p.m.

Northern Illinois at Washington | 9:00 p.m.

La Verne at San Diego | 9:30 p.m.

Portland State at Oregon State | 9:30 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Arizona | 9:30 p.m.| PAC12

Long Island at San Francisco | 9:30 p.m.|

CSU Bakerfield at No. 2 UCLA | 10:00 p.m.| PAC12

Wednesday's games

Regent at Howard | 2:00 p.m.

Buffalo at No. 6 Michigan | 5:30 p.m.| BTN

MD-Eastern at Temple | 6:00 p.m.| ESPN+

VA Wesleyan at Old Dominion | 6:00 p.m.

Carlow at James Madison | 6:00 p.m.

Leigh at Rutgers | 6:00 p.m.

Fair Dickinson at Seton Hall | 6:00 p.m.| FS1

Robert Morris at UCF | 6:00 p.m.| ESPN+

William & Mary at Wake Forest | 6:00 p.m.| ACCNX

Hope College at Western Michigan | 6:00 p.m.| ESPN3

LeTourneau at Sam Houston | 6:30 p.m.| ESPN+

Harris Stowe at Saint Louis | 7:00 p.m.| ESPN+

Florida A&M at Kansas State | 7:00 p.m.| ESPN+

Alabama State at Vanderbilt | 7:00 p.m.| SECN+

North Alabama at Mississippi State | 7:00 p.m.| SECN+

Northwestern State at Tulsa | 7:00 p.m.| ESPN+

North Florida at Texas A&M | 7:00 p.m.| SECN+/ESPN+

Youngstown State at Penn State | 7:30 p.m.| BTN

Penn at No. 20 Florida State | 8:00 p.m.| ACCN

Long Beach State at Idaho | 8:00 p.m.| ESPN+

FAU at New Mexico | 8:00 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at Wyoming | 8:00 p.m.

Coppin State at DePaul | 8:00 p.m.| FS1

San Francisco State at UCSB | 9:00 p.m.

Alcorn State at Seattle | 9:00 p.m.| ESPN+

Pacific at Northern Colorado | 9:30 p.m.

Hawaii-Hilo at Hawai'i | 10:59 p.m.

Thursday's games

Air Force at South Dakota | 1:30 p.m.| ESPN+

Vermont at Northern Iowa | 5:00 p.m.| ESPN+

George Washington at No. 21 Maryland | 5:30 p.m.| BTN

Brevard at UNC Asheville | 5:30 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Providence | 5:30 p.m.| FS1

Washington College at Mount St Mary | 6:00 p.m.

IUPUI at Evansville | 6:00 p.m.| ESPN3

SC State at Charleston | 6:00 p.m.

Merrimack at NJIT | 6:00 p.m.| ESPN3

Regent at Liberty | 6:00 p.m.| ESPN+

Southern at SF Austin | 6:30 p.m.| ESPN+

Ohio Valley at Eastern Kentucky | 7:00 p.m.

Spring Hill at Samford | 7:00 p.m.| ESPN+

McNesse at TCU | 7:00 p.m.| ESPN+

UC Riverdale at Arizona State | 7:30 p.m.| PAC12

Kennesaw State at Creighton | 7:30 p.m.| FS1

CSU Fullerton at San José State | 9:00 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Washington | 9:30 p.m.| PAC12

Pacific at Hawaii-Hilo | 9:30 p.m.

Willamette at Portland | 9:30 p.m.

Prairie View at San Francisco | 9:30 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Hawai'i | 10:59 p.m.| ESPN+

Friday's games

Morris College at The Citadel | 11:00 a.m.| ESPN+

Northeastern at Georgia State | 12:00 p.m.| ESPN+

Hartfor at Campbell| 12:30 p.m.

SC State at Loyola (MD)| 3:00 p.m,.

Western NE at Quinnipiac | 3:00 p.m.| ESPN3

Gordon at Boston | 4:00 p.m.| ESPN+

Eastern Washington at UC Davis| | 4:00 p.m.

Fair Dickinson at Drexel | 4:00 p.m.

Maine-Farmington at Maine | 4:00 p.m.| ESPN3

North Dakota State at Cal Poly | 4:00 p.m.| ESPN+

Utah State at Richmond| 5:00 p.m.| CBSSN

Bryant at Rhode Island| 5:00 p.m.

Illinois State at Eastern Michigan | 5:00 p.m.| ESPN3

ETSU at Appalachian State | 5:30 p.m.| ESPN+

Western Kentucky at Minnesota | 5:30 p.m.| ESPNU

Kent State at Xavier | 5:30 p.m.| FS1

Central Arkansas at Butler | 5:30 p.m.| FS2

Western Michigan at Michigan State | 5:30 p.m.| BTN

Army at No. 9 Duke | 6:00 p.m.| ACCN

Robert Morris at No. 10 Kentucky | 6:00 p.m.| SECN

Niagara at No. 17 Ohio State | 6:00 p.m.|

Radford at No. 25 Virginia | 6:00 p.m.| ACCNX/ESPN+

Ohio Wesleyan at Bowling Green | 6:00 p.m.

Culver-Stockton at Western Illinois | 6:00 p.m.

Trinity Baptist at FIU | 6:00 p.m.

Salisbury at Deleware State | 6:00 p.m.

VMI at Presbyterian | 6:00 p.m.| ESPN+

VU of Lynchburg at Longwood | 6:00 p.m.| ESPN+

Morehead State at UAB | 6:00 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at MTSU | 6:00 p.m.

Wright State at Marshall | 6:00 p.m.| ESPN+

Charleston Southern at Ole Miss | 6:00 p.m.| SECN+/ESPN+

SC Upstate at Charlotte | 6:00 p.m.

American at William & Mary | 6:00 p.m.

Guilford at UNC Wilmington | 6:00 p.m.

Randolph at Elon | 6:00 p.m.

Penn at George Mason | 6:00 p.m.| ESPN+

Furman at Louisville | 6:00 p.m.| ACCNX/ESPN+

Wofford at Clemson | 6:00 p.m.| ACCNX/ESPN+

Holy Cross at Boston College | 6:00 p.m.| ACCNX/ESPN+

Marist at Columbia | 6:00 p.m.| ESPN+

Fordham at Manhattan | 6:00 p.m.| ESPN3

Canisus at Eastern Carolina | 6:00 p.m.| ESPN+

Coppin State at Rider | 6:00 p.m.| ESPN3

Northern Illinois at Indiana | 6:00 p.m.

Jackson State at Louisiana Tech| 6:30 p.m.| ESPN+

Cornell at Lafayette | 6:30 p.m.| ESPN+

Lipscomb at Charleston | 6:30 p.m.

Western Carolina at Wake Forest | 6:30 p.m.| ACCNX/ESPN+

Stetson at Georgia Tech | 6:30 p.m.| ACCNX/ESPN+

Tarelton at No. 3 Kansas | 7:00 p.m.| ESPN+

Rice at No. 15 Houston | 7:00 p.m.| ESPN+

UL Monroe at No. 22 Auburn | 7:00 p.m.| ESPN+/SECN+

South Dakota State at No. 14 Alabama | 7:00 p.m.| ESPN+/SECN+

Carver College at Nicholls | 7:00 p.m.

SE Baptist at SE Louisiana | 7:00 p.m.| ESPN+

Austin Peay at Southern Illinois | 7:00 p.m.| ESPN+

Louisiana at Southern Miss | 7:00 p.m.

Grambling at Texas Tech | 7:00 p.m.| ESPN+

Oakland at Oklahoma State | 7:00 p.m.| ESPN+

UTSA at Oklahoma | 7:00 p.m.

Green Bay at Wisconsin | 7:00 p.m.

High Point at Northwestern | 7:00 p.m.

Kansas City at Iowa | 7:00 p.m.

Oregon State at Iowa State | 7:00 p.m.| ESPN+

Texas State at LSU | 7:00 p.m.| ESPN+/SECN+

Eastern Illinois at Saint Louis | 7:00 p.m.| ESPN+

SW Christian University at Oral Roberts | 7:00 p.m.

Antelope Valley at Utah Valley | 7:00 p.m.| ESPN+

SIUE at Chicago State | 7:00 p.m.| ESPN+

Abilene Christian at Texas A&M | 7:00 p.m.| ESPN+/SECN+

UMass at Yale| 7:00 p.m.| ESPN+

Ottawa (AZ) at Denver | 7:00 p.m.

Indiana State at No. 7 Purdue | 7:30 p.m.| BTN

Incarnate Word at No. 8 Baylor | 7:30 p.m.| ESPN+

Sam Houston at Nebraska | 7:30 p.m.

New Hampshire at Marquette | 7:30 p.m.| FS2

Virginia Tech at Navy | 7:30 p.m.| CBSSN

Pitt at West Virginia | 7:30 p.m.| ESPNU

Arkansas State at No. 11 Illinois | 8 p.m.

Brown at No. 19 North Carolina | 8 p.m.| ACCN

George Fox at Idaho | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

Southern Utah at Dixie State | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

UT Rio Grande at Arizona | 8 p.m. | PAC 12

San Diego State at BYU | 8 p.m.

North Florida at Grand Canyon | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

Princeton at South Carolina | 8 p.m. | ESPN News

Seattle at Washington State | 9 p.m.

San Diego at Nevada | 9 p.m.

Long Island at Fresno State | 9 p.m.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Colorado State | 9 p.m.

Idaho State at Pepperdine | 9 p.m.

Texas Southern at Saint Mary's | 9 p.m.

Evergreen State at Portland State | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN+

SMU at No. 13 Oregon | 10 p.m. | PAC 12

Stanford at Santa Clara | 10 p.m. | CBSSN

No. 4 Villanova at No. 2 UCLA | 10 p.m. | ESPN

Saturday's Games

Coppin State at No. 24 UConn | 11 a.m. | FS2

Georgia Southern at South Florida | 11 a.m. | ESPN+

Omaha at Ball State | 11 a.m. | ESPN3

Southern at Tulane | 11:30 a.m. | ESPN+

UIC at Valparaiso | 12 p.m. | ESPN3

Mount St Mary at Saint Joseph's | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Harvard at Iona | 12 p.m. | ESPN3

Vermont at No. 21 Maryland | 1 p.m.

Mercer at Winthrop | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Merrimack at Rutgers | 1 p.m.

Dartmouth at Georgetown | 1 p.m. | FS1

Air Force at Tulsa | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Lamar at Miami (OH) | 1 p.m. | ESPN3

Colgate at NC State | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

UCF at Miami | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

FGCU at Loyola Chicago | 1 p.m. | ESPN3

NC A&T at Jacksonville | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Hartford at Army | 1:30 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Arkansas | 2 p.m. | SECN+/ESPN+

Hamilton at UT Martin | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Howard at Bradley | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

North Alabama at Virgin Islands | 3 p.m.

Old Dominion at James Madison | 3 p.m.

South Alabama at Wichita State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Spring Hill at New Orleans | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Albany at La Salle | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Saint Peter's at St. John's | 3 p.m. | FS2

Evansville at Belmont | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Loyola at Charleston | 4 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Jacksonville State | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

UMass Lowell at Dayton | 5 p.m. | ESPN+

Central Michigan at DePaul | 5 p.m. | FS2

Youngstown St at SE Missouri St | 5:30 p.m. | ESPN+

New Mexico at Colorado | 5:30 p.m.

NC Central at No. 12 Memphis | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

USC at Temple | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Eastern Kentucky at Milwaukee | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Wagner at VCU | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Montana at Mississippi State | 6 p.m. | SECN+/ESPN+

Georgia at Cincinnati | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Hofstra at Dusqusne | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

NJIT at Leigh | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

CSU Northridge at Notre Dame | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Delaware at Siena | 6 p.m. | ESPN3

Detroit Mercy at Toledo | 6 p.m. | ESPN3

Ohio at Cleveland State | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Prairie View at No. 6 Michigan | 7 p.m. | BTN

Campbell at No. 9 Duke | 7 p.m. | ACCNX/ESPN+

Mary Hardon-Bay at UT Arlington | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Cal at UNLV | 7 p.m.

Alabama State at Missouri State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Troy at Butler | 7 p.m. | FS2

Bellarmine at Murray State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

UTEP at New Mexico State | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

Boise State at UC Irvine | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

George Washington at UC San Diego | 9 p.m. | ESPN+

Mississippi Valley State at CA Baptist | 9 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 5 Texas at No. 1 Gonzaga | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Pacific at Hawai'i | 10:59 p.m. | ESPN+