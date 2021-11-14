How to Watch: College Football Week 12 Schedule, TV Info
Here's the full Week 12 schedule, including TV info. Games can also be found on Fubo.TV.
All times Central. All schedules and networks subject to change.
Tuesday, November 16
Matchup Time (CT) | TV/Mobile
Toledo at Ohio, 6 p.m., ESPN+
Western Michigan at Eastern Michigan, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio) 7 p.m., ESPNU
Wednesday, November 17
Matchup Time (CT) | TV/Mobile
Central Michigan at Ball State, 6 p.m., ESPNU
NIU at Buffalo, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Thursday, November 18
Matchup Time (CT) | TV/Mobile
Louisville at Duke, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
Friday, November 19
Matchup Time (CT) | TV/Mobile
Southern Miss at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m., CBSSN
Memphis at Houston, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Arizona at Washington State, 8 p.m., P12N
Air Force at Nevada, 8 p.m., FS1
22 San Diego State at UNLV, 10:30 p.m., CBSSN
Saturday, November 20
Matchup Time (CT) | TV/Mobile
SMU at 5 Cincinnati, 2:30 or 6:30 p.m., TV TBA
Prairie View A&M at 11 Texas A&M, 11 a.m., SECN+/ESPN+
Rutgers at Penn State, 11 a.m., BTN
Charleston Sou. at 1 Georgia, 11 a.m., SECN+/ESPN+
Kent State at Akron, 11 a.m., ESPN+
USF at Tulane, 11 a.m., ESPN+
Texas at West Virginia, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Iowa State at 8 Oklahoma, 11 a.m., FOX/FS1/FS2
7 Michigan State at 4 Ohio State, 11 a.m., ABC
19 Purdue at Northwestern, 11 a.m., BTN
12 Wake Forest at Clemson, 11 a.m., ESPN
New Mexico State at Kentucky, 11 a.m., SECN
Florida Atlantic at WKU, 11 a.m., Stadium
Wofford at North Carolina, 11 a.m., RSN/ESPN3
UMass at Army, 11 a.m., CBSSN
Tennessee State at Mississippi State, 11 a.m., SECN+/ESPN+
Florida State at Boston College, 11 a.m., ACCN
Texas State at Coastal Carolina, Noon, ESPN+
Illinois at 20 Iowa, 1 p.m., FS1
Arkansas State at Georgia State, 1 p.m., ESPN3
Georgia Tech at 9 Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m., NBC
Washington at Colorado, 2 p.m., P12N
East Carolina at Navy, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
6 Michigan at Maryland, 2:30 p.m., BTN
Appalachian State at Troy, 2:30 p.m., ESPN+
Marshall at Charlotte, 2:30 p.m., Stadium
Nebraska at 18 Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m., ABC or ESPN
Minnesota at Indiana, 2:30 p.m., BTN
25 Arkansas at 2 Alabama, 2:30 p.m., CBS
UAB at 23 UTSA, 2:30 p.m., ESPN+
Old Dominion at Middle Tennessee, 2:30 p.m., ESPN+
Kansas at TCU, 3 p.m., ESPN+
Temple at Tulsa, 3 p.m., ESPN+
Rice at UTEP, 3 p.m., ESPN+
Florida at Missouri, 3 p.m., SECN
14 BYU at Georgia Southern, 3 p.m., ESPN+
Louisiana at Liberty, 3 p.m., ESPNU
UConn at UCF, 3 p.m., ESPN+
13 Baylor at Kansas State, 4:30 p.m., FS1
California at Stanford, 6 p.m., P12N
North Texas at FIU, 6 p.m., ESPN3
17 Auburn at South Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN
Vanderbilt at 15 Ole Miss, 6:30 p.m., SECN
South Alabama at Tennessee, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
Wyoming at Utah State, 7 p.m., CBSSN
10 Oklahoma State at Texas Tech, 7 p.m., FOX
ULM at LSU, 8 p.m., ESPN2
New Mexico at Boise State, 8 p.m., FS1
Arizona State at Oregon State, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
Colorado State at Hawaii, 10 p.m., Spectrum PPV
UCLA at USC, Time TBA, TV TBA
Virginia at 21 Pitt, Time TBA, TV TBA
Virginia Tech at Miami (FL), Time TBA, TV TBA
Syracuse at 16 NC State, Time TBA, TV TBA
3 Oregon at 24 Utah, Time TBA, TV TBA