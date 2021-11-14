How to Watch: College Football Week 12 Schedule, TV Info

Here's the full Week 12 schedule, including TV info. Games can also be found on Fubo.TV.

All times Central. All schedules and networks subject to change.

Tuesday, November 16

Matchup Time (CT) | TV/Mobile

Toledo at Ohio, 6 p.m., ESPN+

Western Michigan at Eastern Michigan, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio) 7 p.m., ESPNU

Wednesday, November 17

Matchup Time (CT) | TV/Mobile

Central Michigan at Ball State, 6 p.m., ESPNU

NIU at Buffalo, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Thursday, November 18

Matchup Time (CT) | TV/Mobile

Louisville at Duke, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Friday, November 19

Matchup Time (CT) | TV/Mobile

Southern Miss at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m., CBSSN

Memphis at Houston, 8 p.m., ESPN2

Arizona at Washington State, 8 p.m., P12N

Air Force at Nevada, 8 p.m., FS1

22 San Diego State at UNLV, 10:30 p.m., CBSSN

Saturday, November 20

Matchup Time (CT) | TV/Mobile

SMU at 5 Cincinnati, 2:30 or 6:30 p.m., TV TBA

Prairie View A&M at 11 Texas A&M, 11 a.m., SECN+/ESPN+

Rutgers at Penn State, 11 a.m., BTN

Charleston Sou. at 1 Georgia, 11 a.m., SECN+/ESPN+

Kent State at Akron, 11 a.m., ESPN+

USF at Tulane, 11 a.m., ESPN+

Texas at West Virginia, 11 a.m., ESPN2

Iowa State at 8 Oklahoma, 11 a.m., FOX/FS1/FS2

7 Michigan State at 4 Ohio State, 11 a.m., ABC

19 Purdue at Northwestern, 11 a.m., BTN

12 Wake Forest at Clemson, 11 a.m., ESPN

New Mexico State at Kentucky, 11 a.m., SECN

Florida Atlantic at WKU, 11 a.m., Stadium

Wofford at North Carolina, 11 a.m., RSN/ESPN3

UMass at Army, 11 a.m., CBSSN

Tennessee State at Mississippi State, 11 a.m., SECN+/ESPN+

Florida State at Boston College, 11 a.m., ACCN

Texas State at Coastal Carolina, Noon, ESPN+

Illinois at 20 Iowa, 1 p.m., FS1

Arkansas State at Georgia State, 1 p.m., ESPN3

Georgia Tech at 9 Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m., NBC

Washington at Colorado, 2 p.m., P12N

East Carolina at Navy, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN

6 Michigan at Maryland, 2:30 p.m., BTN

Appalachian State at Troy, 2:30 p.m., ESPN+

Marshall at Charlotte, 2:30 p.m., Stadium

Nebraska at 18 Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m., ABC or ESPN

Minnesota at Indiana, 2:30 p.m., BTN

25 Arkansas at 2 Alabama, 2:30 p.m., CBS

UAB at 23 UTSA, 2:30 p.m., ESPN+

Old Dominion at Middle Tennessee, 2:30 p.m., ESPN+

Kansas at TCU, 3 p.m., ESPN+

Temple at Tulsa, 3 p.m., ESPN+

Rice at UTEP, 3 p.m., ESPN+

Florida at Missouri, 3 p.m., SECN

14 BYU at Georgia Southern, 3 p.m., ESPN+

Louisiana at Liberty, 3 p.m., ESPNU

UConn at UCF, 3 p.m., ESPN+

13 Baylor at Kansas State, 4:30 p.m., FS1

California at Stanford, 6 p.m., P12N

North Texas at FIU, 6 p.m., ESPN3

17 Auburn at South Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN

Vanderbilt at 15 Ole Miss, 6:30 p.m., SECN

South Alabama at Tennessee, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

Wyoming at Utah State, 7 p.m., CBSSN

10 Oklahoma State at Texas Tech, 7 p.m., FOX

ULM at LSU, 8 p.m., ESPN2

New Mexico at Boise State, 8 p.m., FS1

Arizona State at Oregon State, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Colorado State at Hawaii, 10 p.m., Spectrum PPV

UCLA at USC, Time TBA, TV TBA

Virginia at 21 Pitt, Time TBA, TV TBA

Virginia Tech at Miami (FL), Time TBA, TV TBA

Syracuse at 16 NC State, Time TBA, TV TBA

3 Oregon at 24 Utah, Time TBA, TV TBA