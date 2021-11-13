Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
How to Watch: No. 14 Alabama Basketball vs South Alabama

Everything you need to know about the Crimson Tide's upcoming game against the Jaguars, including tipoff time and TV listings.
Last Friday, No. 14 Alabama basketball defeated South Dakota State to improve to 2-0 to start the season. The victory marked the first time since 2018 that the Crimson Tide has won its first two games to start a season.

On Tuesday night, an underrated South Alabama program will look to end Alabama winning streak.

The Jaguars started the season with a lopsided 102-41 victory over Spring Hill last Tuesday night. While South Alabama might not be ranked, it still present a solid offensive threat that will look to throw everything it has against its in-state foe.

How to Watch Alabama Basketball vs South Alabama

Who: South Alabama at Alabama

When: 6:30 p.m. CT, Tuesday, Nov. 16

Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium

TV: Fubo.TV (Start with a 7-day free trial), SEC Network+

Opening line per SI Sportsbook: TBD

Series: The Crimson Tide and the Jaguars have met three times in history, with Alabama holding a 2-1 edge all-time. On average, the Crimson Tide has won by a margin of 11.3 points. The last time the two teams faced was on Dec. 1, 2010, when Alabama defeated South Alabama 72-50.

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide is coming off of a 104-88 home victory over South Dakota State. Junior guard Jahvon Quinerly led the team in points with 26, but senior guard Keon Ellis stole the show when he registered his first career double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds.

Last time out, South Alabama: The Jaguars shellacked the Spring Hill Badgers 102-41, shooting 47-percent from the floor and 31-percent from three-point territory. Guard Jay Jay Chandler finished the game with the team-lead in points, but all-in-all it was an effective offensive night for South Alabama with five players scoring in double-digits.

