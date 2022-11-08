Skip to main content

How To Watch: No. 20 Alabama vs Liberty

The Crimson Tide will host the Flames Friday night in Tuscaloosa

Basketball season is officially underway, and the 2022-23 campaign for the Crimson Tide begins in victory as Alabama defeated Longwood 75-54 in Monday's season opener. 

Brandon Miller, the highly freshman forward, looked as good as advertised as Alabama dominated in the paint and on the glass. The perimeter shooting and turnovers were a concern after the game, but Nate Oats and his squad will have an opportunity to show improvement this Friday when they take on the Liberty University Flames.

Liberty topped the century mark in its season opener, defeating the Regent Royals 104-38. Three Liberty players scored at least 15 points and five hit double figures. Overall, Liberty shot 53.7% from the floor and 36.4% from deep.

For the Crimson Tide, it was a strong defensive effort as Longwood only shot 26.8% from the field. Alabama also won the rebounding battle, topping the Lancers 67-38. Coach Nate Oats was especially happy with the "blue collar" effort of his team, specifically praising Noah Clowney for his performance which earned him the hard hat.

This is also an Alabama team that is still trying to get multiple player to full strength. Darius Miles and Nick Pringle are still nursing injuries, resulting in both players being used sparingly, and one of the leaders in Jahvon Quinerly was in street clothes on the bench cheering his team on as he recovers from an ACL tear.

How to Watch Alabama Basketball vs Liberty

Who: Alabama vs Liberty

When: 7 p.m. CT, Friday

Where: Coleman Coliseum

TV: SEC Network+

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network with Chris Stewart (play-by-play), Bryan Passink (analyst) and Roger Hoover (sideline) on the call. The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

