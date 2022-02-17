How to Watch: No. 25 Alabama Basketball at No. 4 Kentucky

Everything you need to know about the Crimson Tide's game against the Wildcats, including TV listings and matchup information.

For the first time this season, Alabama basketball is riding a three-game win streak within SEC play. With the three straight wins, the Crimson Tide is back above .500 in conference play and continues to climb in the SEC standings.

The next big test comes Saturday afternoon in a nationally televised game against No. 4 Kentucky at Rupp Arena. It will be the sixth time this season that Alabama plays a team ranked in the top-five at the time of the game.

It will mark exactly two weeks since the Crimson Tide and Wildcats met inside Coleman Coliseum which resulted in a 66-55 win for Kentucky. Alabama played well defensively in that game, but could not get any shots to fall offensively, shooting 3-30 from three. Freshman forward Charles Bediako led Alabama in scoring that day with 12 points, and the Wildcats were led by freshman guard TyTy Washington with 15.

Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's matchup:

How to Watch:

Who: No. 25 Alabama (17-9, 7-6 SEC) vs. No. 4 Kentucky (21-5, 10-3 SEC)

When: 12 p.m. CT, Saturday

Where: Rupp Arena, Lexington, Kentucky

TV: CBS

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network with Chris Stewart (play-by-play), Bryan Passink (analyst) and Roger Hoover (sideline) on the call. The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide led for majority of the game against Mississippi State Wednesday night before Nate Oats was called for two technical fouls with the second resulting in an ejection. The Bulldogs built up a seven-point lead with just under eight minutes to go before Alabama went on an 18-2 run to retake the lead and ultimately win the game 80-75. Jahvon Quinerly had a 50 percent shooting night from the floor and finished with 21 points to lead the team. Bediako had a career high 15 points and six blocks in the win.

Last time out, Kentucky: The Wildcats got blown out by No. 16 Tennessee in Knoxville Tuesday night. The Volunteers pretty much dominated from start to finish, holding a double-digit lead more most of the game. Washington has been dealing with a lingering lower leg injury and only played 13 minutes for Kentucky against Tennessee. He left the game in the second half and did not return. His status is unclear for the Alabama game.

The series: This will be the 156th meeting between Alabama and Kentucky on the hardwood. The Wildcats lead the all-time series 115-40. The Crimson Tide swept the regular season series in 2021, but Kentucky won the most recent matchup on Feb. 5. Prior to the win last season, Alabama had not won in Rupp Arena since 2006.