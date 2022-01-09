Indy Daily Update: Recapping the Eve of CFP Game Day

INDIANAPOLIS — It's been a busy past week in preparation for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game between No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia on Monday night. Sunday marked the final day ahead of the big game, with one last press conference hosting both teams' head coaches to mark the end of media availabilities.

Both Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban and Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart spoke with the media, taking questions and discussing their teams' preparations from the last week. One hot topic of discussion was NIL and its impact on college football, something that both coaches chimed in on.

Saban spoke on the issue at-length, once again stating that he believes national legislation is a possible answer to prevent larger programs from gaining a huge advantage over smaller institutions.

"Name, Image and Likeness is a positive thing for players," Saban said. "They have an opportunity to earn money, which they've always had the opportunity to do. This gives them an opportunity to do it by using their Name, Image and Likeness, which I don't think is a bad thing.

"I think what is a little concerning is how is that used to get players to decide where they go to school, because I don't think that was the intention. I don't think that would be the NCAA's intention. I think we probably need some kind of national legislation to sort of control that to some degree, because I think there will be an imbalance relative to who can dominate college football if that's not regulated in some form or fashion.

"And the more we get to players making money and players actually having the opportunity to make money, which I'm not opposed to, maybe there's some circumstance where there has to be some kind of an agreement between both the school and the player as to what their commitment is to what they choose to do because that is something, making commitments and fulfilling them, that is probably important to having a chance to be successful."

