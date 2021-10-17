Instant Analysis: Alabama 49, Mississippi State 9

BamaCentral's own Joey Blackwell and Christopher Walsh break down the Crimson Tide's 49-9 victory over the Bulldogs from Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville.

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Alabama got back to the standard on Saturday.

The Crimson defense kept Mississippi State out of the end zone, was relentless with the pass rush, and forced a few turnovers in the process in a 49-9 victory at Wade Davis Stadium.

The offense was stellar, too. Bryce Young threw four touchdown passes to four different receivers, and Alabama ripped off several big-yardage plays, including three touchdowns of 40-plus yards.

It was a familiar looking Alabama effort, unlike the loss to Texas A&M a week prior. That loss in the rearview mirror and to prove it, Alabama took control from the start against Mississippi State.

Josh Jobe got the defense rolling with an interception on the first MSU drive. Jordan Battle topped that with a 40-yard pick-six later in the first quarter. He added another one late in the fourth quarter to keep the Bulldogs out of the end zone.

Despite the big game from Battle, Will Anderson Jr. was the defensive star. He had four or Alabama's seven sacks, the most by a player since Derrick Thomas' Alabama single-game record of five in 1988.

The defensive line held MSU running backs to just 40 yards, but the minus 41 yards rushing from quarterback Will Rogers as a result of the sacks gave MSU minus 1 yard rushing for the game.

"We affected the quarterback with three and four and five guys rushing," Alabama head coach Nick Saban said. "We also got some good pressure on the quarterback in the red zone. The players did a really good job with the plan."

Alabama turned the Bulldogs away in the red zone three times, forcing three field goals.

Brian Robinson quietly turned in a big performance, rushing for 78 yards with two touchdowns and hauling in a 51-yard touchdown catch. He had five catches for 68 yards.