Instant Analysis: No. 1 Alabama Football 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24

It was a night in Miami that concluded a season that Crimson Tide fans won't soon forget

MIAMI — On Monday night, No. 1 Alabama football captured its 18th national title by defeating No. 3 Ohio State 52-24 in Hard Rock Stadium.

The title is the seventh for Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban — his sixth at Alabama, tying him for most titles as a head coach at Alabama surpassing Paul 'Bear' Bryant for most all-time.

In the first half, it was the DeVonta Smith show. The wide receiver totaled 12 receptions on 15 targets with 215 receiving yards and three touchdowns. While Smith suffered a dislocated finger in the third quarter that would remove him from the game, he still earned himself the Offensive Player of the Game award.

Quarterback Mac Jones also had an impressive game, throwing 36-for-45 for 464 yards and five touchdowns. Jones finished the game with a quarterback passing rating of 203.3.

Regarding the running game, Najee Harris led the Crimson Tide stable with 22 carries for 79 yards and two touchdowns.

Alabama's offense was nothing short of unstoppable. Through 60 minutes, Alabama accounted 621 total yards on offense, including 464 in the air and 157 on the ground. The also converted both of their fourth-down conversion attempts and earned 33 first downs in the game.

On defense, the player of the game was defensive end Christian Barmore. Barmore accounted for five total tackles including one sack and two tackles for loss.

