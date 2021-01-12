All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411
Instant Analysis: No. 1 Alabama Football 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24

It was a night in Miami that concluded a season that Crimson Tide fans won't soon forget
MIAMI — On Monday night, No. 1 Alabama football captured its 18th national title by defeating No. 3 Ohio State 52-24 in Hard Rock Stadium.

The title is the seventh for Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban — his sixth at Alabama, tying him for most titles as a head coach at Alabama surpassing Paul 'Bear' Bryant for most all-time.

In the first half, it was the DeVonta Smith show. The wide receiver totaled 12 receptions on 15 targets with 215 receiving yards and three touchdowns. While Smith suffered a dislocated finger in the third quarter that would remove him from the game, he still earned himself the Offensive Player of the Game award.

Quarterback Mac Jones also had an impressive game, throwing 36-for-45 for 464 yards and five touchdowns. Jones finished the game with a quarterback passing rating of 203.3.

Regarding the running game, Najee Harris led the Crimson Tide stable with 22 carries for 79 yards and two touchdowns.

Alabama's offense was nothing short of unstoppable. Through 60 minutes, Alabama accounted 621 total yards on offense, including 464 in the air and 157 on the ground. The also converted both of their fourth-down conversion attempts and earned 33 first downs in the game.

On defense, the player of the game was defensive end Christian Barmore. Barmore accounted for five total tackles including one sack and two tackles for loss.

Bama Central's own Tyler Martin, Joey Blackwell and Christopher Walsh break down Alabama's 18th national title along with featured guest John Garcia Jr. of SI All-American.

Screen Shot 2021-01-12 at 2.13.23 AM

Phidarian Phil Mathis confetti CFP National Championship 2021 2020
624F98AD-5BFD-49E3-81F9-B39D50F0AED6
011121_MFB_SmithDe_OhioState_CTP4604
Jaylen Waddle, 2021 CFP National Championship
011121_MFB_SmithDe_OhioState_CTP4760
011121_MFB_HarrisNa_OhioState_CTP9500
011121_MFB_JonesMa_OhioState_CTP9209
011121_MFB_MathisPh_OhioState_CTP6008
