Instant Analysis: No. 2 Alabama 41, No. 3 Georgia 24

Joey Blackwell

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It was a tale of two halves on Saturday night, with No. 2 Alabama football emerging victorious over No. 3 Georgia 41-24 in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The Crimson Tide struggled to get anything going defensively in the first half, allowing 24 points and 268 total yards in the first half. The second half was a different story entirely, with Alabama not allowing a single point from Georgia and intercepting Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett twice in the final 30 minutes of play to give the Crimson Tide the upper hand.

For the Alabama offense, quarterback Mac Jones continued to impress, throwing 24-for-32 with 417 yards and four touchdowns, plus an interception on the first play from scrimmage.

Senior running back Najee Harris also maintained his momentum from last week's performance at Ole Miss, rushing for 152 yards on 31 carries and a touchdown. In total, Harris averaged 4.9 yards per carry.

Regarding wide receivers, senior DeVonta Smith — who many will remember had the game-winning touchdown catch in overtime against Georgia in the 2018 National Championship game — continued his success against the Bulldogs, making 11 receptions for 167 yards and two scores.

On the night, Alabama was able to turn all three of its interceptions into points, racking up 21 points off of turnovers on the night. Senior linebacker Dylan Moses had his best performance of the season thus far, totaling 10 tackles. Five of those tackles were solo and Moses also sacked Bennett once.

Bama Central's own Tyler Martin and Joey Blackwell break down the Crimson Tide's victory over the Bulldogs in this week's Instant Analysis.

