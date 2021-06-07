Instant Analysis: Alabama Pitching not the Issue in Loss to Florida State at WCWS

Lexi Kilfoyl did enough to in the circle for Alabama, but the offense didn't help her out in the Crimson Tide's first loss in more than a month

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Lexi Kilfoyl was given her first shot to pitch in the College World Series on Sunday.

The sophomore did everything she could to keep Florida State hitters at bay. She did for the most part, except for two late runs in the fifth and sixth inning - both with two outs.

That was all FSU needed for the 2-0 win to force a decisive game on Monday for spot in the championship series.

Kilfoyl came close to avoiding damage in those late innings, but made a few mistakes, all with two outs. She walked in the first run with two outs after getting ahead of the hitter 0-2. She gave up a triple and then a single in the sixth inning, again with two outs, to bring in the second run.

The offense, which had been humming like an engine, broke down against FSU's pitching duo of Caylan Arnold and Kathryn Sandercock. Arnold pitched a two-hitter in 4 2/3 innings and Sandercock was perfect the rest of the way.

"But Kilfoyl, she struck out nine, gave us a chance to win," Alabama coach Patrick Murphy said. "Their first run was a bases-loaded walk, which stinks. But she made some really, really good pitches. And again on the offensive side of it, we didn't support her. And again their pitchers did a good job. So we need to do a better job at that and really bring some good energy tomorrow night."

Alabama had just four base runners and just one reached second base.