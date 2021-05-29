Instant Analysis: Alabama Softball 4, Kentucky 1 at NCAA Super Regional

Cary Clark and Edwin Stanton break down Alabama's 4-1 victory over Kentucky in the Super Regional to earn a spot in the Women's College World Series.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama softball is back in a familiar place. The Crimson Tide will play in the Women’s College World Series for the 13th time in school history.

Alabama punched its ticket to Oklahoma City after a 4-1 win against Kentucky in the Super Regional at Rhoads Stadium.

Lexi Kilfoyl was dominant in the circle. She gave up just one run on five hits with seven strikeouts and just one walk.

“I felt like by the fourth and fifth inning she was really dealing,” Alabama coach Patrick Murphy said of Kilfoyl. “It was hers to stay in and finish. She hit her spots and was getting ahead of kids. When you see a batter start guessing about what pitch is coming, you know your pitcher is doing a great job.”

She was backed by solid defensive play, particularly from third baseman Maddie Morgan, who also blasted her first home run of the year, a two-run shot to right field, in the fourth inning to put the Crimson Tide in control.

Alabama was loose and relaxed before the first pitch and it showed in the first inning when Alexis Mack singled to start the game. Bailey Hemphill followed with one of her three walks on the day, and Kaylee Tow brought them home with a double off the leftfield wall for an early 2-0 lead.

That was the only offense for the Crimson Tide, which could have easily scored more runs if not for careless base running that resulted in three double plays.

“We really killed ourselves all day with bad baserunning,” Murphy said. “That’s the first time all year. I was very disappointed in that.”

But the four runs was all Kilfoyl needed for the complete-game win.

BamaCentral's Cary Clark and Edwin Stanton break down the Super Regional from Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa.