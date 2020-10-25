SI.com
Instant Analysis: Alabama 48, Tennessee 17

Joey Blackwell

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With what has seemingly become an annual tradition at this point for Alabama football, the Crimson Tide handled the Volunteers of Tennessee with relative ease, downing them 48-17.

Cigar stores in Tuscaloosa now depend on the almost-guaranteed victory for Alabama, as the Crimson Tide has now won for 14-consecutive seasons.

The game did not go without a hitch, though. Junior standout wide receiver Jaylen Waddle went down with an injury on the game's opening kickoff. It was later reported that Waddle had suffered a high-ankle sprain as well as a fracture, with Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban confirming that he will be out for the season.

Redshirt-junior quarterback Mac Jones continued to be consistent with the elevated passing yards, acquiring 387 yards in the game. If Jones had been in the game for just a few plays more, he most likely would have become the first Alabama quarterback to have four-consecutive games with 400-plus yards.

Jones also rushed for a touchdown.

Senior running back Najee Harris also impressed, tallying 96 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries. With his 14 total touchdowns through the first five games of the season, Harris now has the most in a five-game stretch in SEC history.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Crimson Tide held the Volunteers to 302 yards, a season low for the Alabama defense. Freshman defensive back Malachi Moore had a scoop-and-score, continuing to impress in his first year with Alabama.

Bama Central’s own Tyler Martin and Joey Blackwell break down Alabama’s latest Third Saturday in October win from Neyland Stadium in Knoxville.

