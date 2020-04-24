Instant Analysis: Henry Ruggs III Selected by the Raiders

The Raiders selected WR Henry Ruggs III with the 12th pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Ruggs was born and raised in the Heart of Dixie and was a four-star wide receiver at Robert E. Lee High School in Montgomery, Alabama. Displaying a nose for the end zone, Ruggs caught 38 passes for 639 yards and 20 touchdowns during his senior season for the Lee Generals.

Staying close to home, Ruggs committed to the Crimson Tide with Florida State reported as his second choice. Ruggs posted 12 catches for 229 yards and a team-leading six TDs as a true freshman. Calvin Ridley was second with five TD. Playing a secondary role to Jerry Jeudy, during his final two seasons, Ruggs hauled in 46 passes and 11 TD (career highs) as a sophomore. He capped his three-year stay in Alabama with a career high 746 receiving yards and seven TD during his junior season.

Ruggs has game-changing speed, as he can break the seal on the defense with no problem. His elite RAC skills gives him the ability to score whenever he gets the ball in his hands. Ruggs (5-foot-11, 188 pounds) flashed his speed during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine as he ran a blazing fast 4.27 time 40-yard dash. That was the fourth-fastest run since electronic timing was first used in 1999. William Hill Sportsbook had Ruggs' over/under draft position set at 14.5 with under (-130) as the favorite and over (+100) as the underdog.

Here’s why SI’s Kevin Hanson ranked Ruggs as the No. 12 overall player on his big board:

Given his rare acceleration and run-after-catch ability, Ruggs has the ability to take the top off of the defense and is a threat to take any slant to the house. While speed is his most deadly weapon, he has improved as a route-runner and adjusts well to the football.